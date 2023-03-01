Lebanon's central bank to sell U.S. dollar at 70,000 pounds -statement

BEIRUT, March 1 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank said
on Wednesday it would sell U.S. dollars in cash at a rate of
70,000 pounds per dollar on its Sayrafa platform starting on
March 2 and until further notice.
The surprise announcement came as the parallel market
exchange rate for the Lebanese pound hit an all-time low of
90,000 per U.S. dollar on Wednesday.
The statement, signed by embattled central bank governor
Riad Salameh, said the body was "intervening" by revaluing the
rate on its Sayrafa platform for both individuals and companies.
The Sayrafa rate on Tuesday was 45,400 per U.S. dollar.
Wednesday's change means the Sayrafa platform was now valuing
dollars at more than four times the official government exchange
rate.
The central bank had re-valued the official rate to 15,000
pounds per U.S. dollar on Feb. 1 - already a 90% devaluation
from the longtime peg of 1,507.5.
The finance ministry on Tuesday received a green light to
triple the rate at which customs tariffs would be paid in local
currency from 15,000 Lebanese pounds to 45,000 per U.S. dollar.
Unifying multiple exchange rates is one of several steps
sought by the International Monetary Fund for Lebanon to clinch
a $3 billion aid package that would help it to emerge from the
meltdown.
But the IMF said last year progress in implementing reforms
remained "very slow", with the bulk yet to be carried out
despite the gravity of a crisis marking Lebanon's most
destabilising phase since the 1975-90 civil war.
