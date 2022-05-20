Lebanon to use Sayrafa exchange rate for phone services, meaning higher prices

BEIRUT, May 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon's telecommunications
sector will begin using the central bank's Sayrafa exchange
platform for phone services, including calls and mobile data,
Telecoms Minister Johnny Corm said on Friday, meaning a large
jump in prices.
The telecommunications sector until now has used the old
pegged exchange rate of 1,500 Lebanese pounds to the dollar but
Crom said it would begin using the official flexible exchange
rate, which on Friday was 23,900 pounds to the dollar.
The decision was made in cabinet's final session before
going into caretaker status following the election of a new
parliament on May 15.
It would represent a large price increase for residents of
Lebanon, whose economic meltdown has seen the lira lose 90
percent of its value and depositors locked out of their
hard-currency bank accounts.
In a statement to Reuters, digital rights group SMEX called
on the minister to "reconsider" the plan as it would put phone
and internet access out of reach for most Lebanese.
"This will increase digital classism and divide, which means
that telecoms will only be affordable to the wealthy, while
Lebanon is experiencing a historic economic crisis," the
statement said.
Corm said the move was necessary to keep the cash-strapped
sector afloat.
(Reporting by Timour Azhari and Maya Gebeily; Writing by Lina
Najem; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Nick Macfie)