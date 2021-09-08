Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Lebanon working with World Bank to fund power supply plan, says minister

09/08/2021 | 05:37am EDT
AMMAN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Lebanese caretaker energy minister said on Wednesday his country was working with the World Bank to secure financing for a scheme to import Egyptian gas to Jordan that will generate power to supply Lebanon.

"We are working with the World Bank to cover the correct financial cover," Raymond Ghajar told a news conference after meeting his Jordanian, Syrian and Lebanese counterparts.

The meeting was to discuss a U.S.-backed plan to ease Lebanon's power crisis which involves using Egyptian gas to generate power in Jordan that would be transmitted via Syria. (Reporting By Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Edmund Blair)


