Lebanon working with World Bank to fund power supply plan, says minister

AMMAN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Lebanese caretaker energy minister
said on Wednesday his country was working with the World Bank to
secure financing for a scheme to import Egyptian gas to Jordan
that will generate power to supply Lebanon.
"We are working with the World Bank to cover the correct
financial cover," Raymond Ghajar told a news conference after
meeting his Jordanian, Syrian and Lebanese counterparts.
The meeting was to discuss a U.S.-backed plan to ease
Lebanon's power crisis which involves using Egyptian gas to
generate power in Jordan that would be transmitted via Syria.
(Reporting By Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Writing By Maha El Dahan;
Editing by Edmund Blair)