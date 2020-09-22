Log in
LeddarTech Acquires Phantom Intelligence Assets

09/22/2020 | 12:16am EDT

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a leader in level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of Phantom Intelligence, including all of its intellectual property and technology.

Founded in 2011, Phantom Intelligence is recognized for their expertise in signal processing and LiDAR technology that protects vulnerable road users (VRUs) and improves the safety and fluidity of travel by offering solutions that enable reliable advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Phantom Intelligence transaction on September 14, 2020 represents the second acquisition by LeddarTech in the last three months. In July of 2020, LeddarTech acquired VayaVision, an Israel-based sensor-fusion and perception technology company. The acquisition of Phantom Intelligence provides LeddarTech access to specific LiDAR designs, software, and associated customer and partner projects. The company and its intellectual property will transition under the LeddarTech brand.

“The Phantom Intelligence acquisition further advances our strategy to aggregate and consolidate automotive sensing technologies, enabling LeddarTech to offer comprehensive solutions to our customers at lower costs,” stated Mr. Frantz Saintellemy, President and COO of LeddarTech. “At LeddarTech we have, despite the COVID 19 pandemic, accelerated our drive towards serving multiple transportation and vehicle markets with end-to-end sensing solutions that provide our ADAS and AD customers a faster path to market at lower costs,” continued Mr. Saintellemy. “The acquisitions of VayaVision and Phantom Intelligence, combined with our decade-long expertise in groundbreaking L1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technologies, demonstrate our commitment to continuous innovation and service to our Tier 1-2, OEM, and autonomous mobility customers,” concluded Mr. Saintellemy.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments with its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform. LeddarTech delivers a cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution to Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators that enables them to develop automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the foundation of the LeddarEngine™. LeddarTech has 14 generations of solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine platform operating 24/7 in harsh environments. This platform is actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:
Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Corporate Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech Inc.
Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232
daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, VAYADrive, VayaVision, and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
