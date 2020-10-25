Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lee Kun-hee, who made South Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 01:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-Hee arrives at Gimpo airport in Seoul after he visited several European countries and Japan

SEOUL (Reuters) - Lee Kun-hee, who built Samsung Electronics into a global powerhouse in smartphones, semiconductors and televisions, died on Sunday after spending more than six years in hospital following a heart attack, the company said.

The charismatic leader of Samsung Group and the country's richest person, grew it into South Korea's biggest conglomerate. But he and the empire he built have also been vilified by critics for wielding huge economic clout, and for opaque governance and dubious transfers of the family wealth.

"Lee is such a symbolic figure in South Korea's spectacular rise and how South Korea embraced globalisation, that his death will be remembered by so many Koreans," said Chung Sun-sup, chief executive of corporate researcher firm Chaebul.com.

Lee, who was 78, is the latest second-generation leader of a South Korean family-controlled conglomerate, or chaebol, to die, leaving potentially thorny succession issues for the third generation.

Lee's "innovative leadership and indomitable spirit should be highly regarded in any era and in any field," ruling party leader and former prime minister Lee Nak-yon wrote on Facebook. "But it can't be denied that he reinforced chaebol-led economic structure and failed to recognise labour unions."

The death of Lee, with a net worth of $20.9 billion according to Forbes, is set to prompt investor interest in a potential restructuring of the group involving his stakes in key Samsung companies such as Samsung Life and Samsung Electronics.

Lee owns 20.76% of the insurance firm and is the biggest individual shareholder of Samsung Electronics with a 4.18% stake.

Lee's son Jay Y. Lee has been embroiled in legal troubles linked to a merger of two Samsung affiliates that helped Lee assume greater control of the group's flagship Samsung Electronics.

The younger Lee served jail time for his role in a bribery scandal that triggered the impeachment of then-President Park Geun-hye. The case is on appeal. A separate trial on charges of accounting fraud and stock price manipulation kicked off this month.

"With Lee passing, Samsung Group is now facing the biggest governance shakeup since the merger between Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T" in 2015, said Ahn Sang-hee, an expert in corporate governance at Daishin Economic Research Institute.

"For Jay Y. Lee, getting the most of that stake Lee Kun-hee holds is more important than ever," Ahn said. "The key here is with taxes. Coming up with enough taxes related to that inheritance and avoiding possible disputes with his sisters are the major hurdles."

It remains unclear how the elder Lee's three children will split his wealth, an issue that has led to family feuds at other chaebols in recent years after the death of their patriarchs.

"It has been six years since Lee was hospitalised, so if there is a consensus among the children, Samsung will go through an orderly succession. If not, there is a possibility of a feud," said Park Sang-in, a professor at Seoul National University.

"With Lee's death, Samsung now faces greater uncertainty over the inheritance," he said.

Lee died with his family by his side, including Jay Y. Lee, the Samsung Electronics vice chairman, the conglomerate said.

"Chairman Lee was a true visionary who transformed Samsung into the world-leading innovator and industrial powerhouse from a local business," Samsung said in a statement.

The company did not specify the cause of death and declined to comment on whether Lee left a will.

Lee helped grow his father Lee Byung-chull's noodle trading business into a sprawling powerhouse with assets worth some $375 billion, with dozens of affiliates stretching from electronics and insurance to shipbuilding and construction.

During his lifetime, Samsung Electronics developed from a second-tier TV maker to the world's biggest technology firm by revenue - seeing off Japanese brands like Sony Corp, Sharp Corp and Panasonic Corp in chips, TVs and displays; ending Nokia Oyj's handset supremacy and beating Apple Inc in smartphones.

"His legacy will be everlasting," Samsung said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee, Cynthis Kim and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miyoung Kim and William Mallard)

By Joyce Lee, Cynthia Kim and Hyunjoo Jin


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.61% 115.04 Delayed Quote.56.70%
RENISHAW PLC 1.85% 5780 Delayed Quote.53.40%
SONY CORPORATION 0.05% 7820 End-of-day quote.5.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02aLee Kun-hee, who made South Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78
RE
12:42aLeft-leaning NDP projected to form majority British Columbia govt-CBC
RE
12:40aWORLD BANK : Farmers Double their Income with Project Support in Kabul Province
PU
10/24SAMSUNG'S LEE : tainted titan who built a global tech giant
RE
10/24Australia's COVID-19 epicentre delays decision on lifting lockdown restrictions
RE
10/24Australia's COVID-19 epicentre delays lifting of lockdown restrictions on restaurants
RE
10/24Samsung group chairman lee kun-hee died, says samsung
RE
10/24CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's securities regulator pledges further capital market opening-up
PU
10/24CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's privately offered funds expand
PU
10/24ECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : How to Follow the Debates of ECLAC's Most Important Intergovernmental Conference on October 26-28
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Chairman Lee Kun-hee Dies at 78 -- Update
2SAMSUNG'S LEE: tainted titan who built a global tech giant
3AVISTA CORPORATION : AVISTA : crews continue to work around the clock until everyone's power is restored
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : JAPAN'S ANA TO CUT 3,500 JOBS IN 3 YEARS AS IT ANTICIPATES PROLONGED VIRUS WOES: Yo..
5Australia's COVID-19 epicentre delays decision on lifting lockdown restrictions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group