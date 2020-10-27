Leerom Segal Recognized as a Top Health Influencer for 5th Consecutive Year

Klick Health Co-Founder & Chairman joins Dr. Anthony Fauci, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Bill Gates, and other leaders who have worked tirelessly to positively impact the world’s health in 2020

Klick Health today proudly announced that its Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal has been recognized on MM+M and PRWeek’s Health Influencer 50 list, alongside some of the most prolific and awe-inspiring physicians, scientists, and healthcare leaders the world has seen during this truly unprecedented year.

The 2020 Health Influencer honorees also include Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force; New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern; Dr. Deborah Birx, Coronavirus response coordinator, White House Coronavirus Task Force; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Resident fellow, American Enterprise Institute; business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates; and Merck Chairman and CEO Ken Frazier.

Segal, who has been included on the Health Influencer list for the past five years, admits this year’s list is extra meaningful. “I’m honored to be recognized as a 2020 Health Influencer 50, and want to thank MM+M and PRWeek for significantly expanding the list to include top physicians, scientists, pharmaceutical companies, and government officials and regulators, who have been working tirelessly to fight COVID-19,” he said. “These individuals continue to fight and focus on what’s possible for the betterment of society and we couldn’t be more grateful to them.”

According to this year’s Health Influencer profile on Segal, “when the world was upended by the coronavirus pandemic, Klick Health chairman and co-founder Segal and his colleagues leapt into action in a manner not commonly associated with marketing organizations. Klick began by donating masks and medical equipment to frontline workers. It then leveraged its digital health expertise to build tools for organizations working to stop the virus.”

Segal co-founded Klick at 17, over two decades ago, and was admitted to the PROFIT Hall of Fame as the youngest leader of a PROFIT 100 company. He has also been named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year, twice, and serves on a variety of public, private, and philanthropic boards, including the Google Health Advisory Board.

In 2016, he teamed up with Dr. John Brownstein, Harvard Medical School Professor and Chief Innovation Officer at Boston Children’s Hospital, to co-found Circulation, the pioneer in on-demand non-emergency healthcare transportation. The start-up was acquired by LogistiCare in late-2018.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over two decades, Klick has been laser focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential. Follow Klick Health on Twitter at @KlickHealth. For more information on joining Klick, go to klick.com.

About Klick Group

The Klick Group of companies—Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs—is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people and clients’ full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, and across North America. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. In the last year alone, the company has been recognized with 11 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Employee-Recommended Workplaces, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and Best Places to Work in New York.

