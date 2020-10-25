Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Left-leaning NDP projected to form majority British Columbia govt-CBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 12:42am EDT

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) is on track to form a majority government in the western Canadian province of British Columbia, Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) News projected after Saturday's election.

The NDP has been running a minority government since 2017, with support of the province's Green Party. NDP leader John Horgan called an election in early September saying he wanted to ensure stability for the province as it responds to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The snap election call drew criticism from rival parties including the Greens, who said sending people to the polls in the middle of a pandemic was a major health risk.

NDP was leading in 54 out of the 87 seats in the BC legislative assembly, CBC News said, with 44 seats required to form the government. The centre-right Liberal Party was ahead in 30 seats.

The NDP and Liberals were tied at 41 seats each in the last assembly.

The pandemic resulted in more than a million of BC's 3.5 million registered voters casting their ballots in advance or by mail-in ballot before voting day.

Horgan entered the race with a 69% approval rating in August, the highest of any premier in Canada, according to Canadian pollster Angus Reid.

BC, Canada's third-most populous province, has had approximately five deaths per 100,000 residents - a lower rate than the provinces of Ontario or Quebec.

While BC has been credited with largely managing to contain the pandemic in the first few months, it has seen cases spike in recent weeks along with the rest of Canada.

BC finances were hit by the economic downturn triggered by COVID-19, going from a projected surplus of C$227 million ($171 million) for financial year 2020-21 to a forecasted C$12.8 billion deficit. (Reporting by Moira Warburton and Denny Thomas Editing by Lincoln Feast)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aLee Kun-hee, who made South Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78
RE
04:42aLeft-leaning NDP projected to form majority British Columbia govt-CBC
RE
04:40aWORLD BANK : Farmers Double their Income with Project Support in Kabul Province
PU
02:25aSAMSUNG'S LEE : tainted titan who built a global tech giant
RE
02:21aAustralia's COVID-19 epicentre delays decision on lifting lockdown restrictions
RE
01:40aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's securities regulator pledges further capital market opening-up
PU
01:34aAustralia's COVID-19 epicentre delays lifting of lockdown restrictions on restaurants
RE
01:15aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's privately offered funds expand
PU
01:06aSamsung group chairman lee kun-hee died, says samsung
RE
10/24ECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : How to Follow the Debates of ECLAC's Most Important Intergovernmental Conference on October 26-28
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Chairman Lee Kun-hee Dies at 78 -- Update
2SAMSUNG'S LEE: tainted titan who built a global tech giant
3AVISTA CORPORATION : AVISTA : crews continue to work around the clock until everyone's power is restored
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : JAPAN'S ANA TO CUT 3,500 JOBS IN 3 YEARS AS IT ANTICIPATES PROLONGED VIRUS WOES: Yo..
5Australia's COVID-19 epicentre delays decision on lifting lockdown restrictions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group