Leftist Petro takes office in Colombia amid economic, social challenges

BOGOTA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gustavo Petro will on Sunday
become Colombia's first leftist president, elected by voters who
hope he can carry out ambitious social and economic reforms
meant to reduce violence and deep inequality in the polarized
Andean country.
Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrillas, is set to be
inaugurated in Bogota's Bolivar Plaza on Sunday afternoon.
Thousands of supporters were gathering in central Bogota and
at large screens set up in public places around the country.
"I didn't believe I would live to see this finally happen,"
said Nelson Molina, a 56-year-old plumber who was sporting a
Petro t-shirt and hat as he attended celebrations some 10 blocks
from the plaza. "I know we won't change from one day to the
next, this is just the beginning."
Senate president Roy Barreras will swear in Petro in front
of some 100,000 invitees, including Spanish King Felipe VI, at
least nine Latin American presidents and other Colombians
invited by Petro.
Groups of people were also celebrating on both sides of the
Colombia-Venezuela border, with dozens gathered on either side
of a crossing point on the Simon Bolivar bridge outside of
Cucuta.
Petro has promised to re-open diplomatic relations with
Venezuela, allowing trade between the two countries and consular
services to resume.
New Vice President Francia Marquez, an environmental
activist and former housekeeper, will be the first
Afro-Colombian woman to hold her post.
Petro, a 62-year-old former senator, has said his first
priority will be to fight hunger in the country of 50 million,
where nearly half the population lives at some level of poverty.
A $5.8 billion tax reform, which would raise duties on high
earners to fund social programs, will be proposed to congress on
Monday by the new Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo.
"I'm also nervous about becoming president," Petro recently
told students at his alma mater Externado University in Bogota,
when asked about the challenges he faces.
Petro has pledged free public university education and
healthcare changes, and constructed a broad congressional
coalition of leftist and centrist parties to pass his platform.
Promises of pension reform and a halt to new oil development
have caused investor jitters despite the appointment of Ocampo,
a long-time official, as finance minister.
The new president, a former mayor of Bogota, has also
promised to revive scuppered peace negotiations with the
National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels and apply a 2016 peace
deal to ex-members of the FARC guerrillas who reject it.
His foreign minister has said the government will hold
dialogue with gangs and potentially give members reduced
sentences in exchange for information about drug trafficking.
"We all have to wish each other good luck," Petro told the
students.
