Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Leftist Petro takes office in Colombia amid economic, social challenges

08/07/2022 | 03:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGOTA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gustavo Petro will on Sunday become Colombia's first leftist president, elected by voters who hope he can carry out ambitious social and economic reforms meant to reduce violence and deep inequality in the polarized Andean country.

Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrillas, is set to be inaugurated in Bogota's Bolivar Plaza on Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of supporters were gathering in central Bogota and at large screens set up in public places around the country.

"I didn't believe I would live to see this finally happen," said Nelson Molina, a 56-year-old plumber who was sporting a Petro t-shirt and hat as he attended celebrations some 10 blocks from the plaza. "I know we won't change from one day to the next, this is just the beginning."

Senate president Roy Barreras will swear in Petro in front of some 100,000 invitees, including Spanish King Felipe VI, at least nine Latin American presidents and other Colombians invited by Petro.

Groups of people were also celebrating on both sides of the Colombia-Venezuela border, with dozens gathered on either side of a crossing point on the Simon Bolivar bridge outside of Cucuta.

Petro has promised to re-open diplomatic relations with Venezuela, allowing trade between the two countries and consular services to resume.

New Vice President Francia Marquez, an environmental activist and former housekeeper, will be the first Afro-Colombian woman to hold her post.

Petro, a 62-year-old former senator, has said his first priority will be to fight hunger in the country of 50 million, where nearly half the population lives at some level of poverty.

A $5.8 billion tax reform, which would raise duties on high earners to fund social programs, will be proposed to congress on Monday by the new Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo.

"I'm also nervous about becoming president," Petro recently told students at his alma mater Externado University in Bogota, when asked about the challenges he faces.

Petro has pledged free public university education and healthcare changes, and constructed a broad congressional coalition of leftist and centrist parties to pass his platform.

Promises of pension reform and a halt to new oil development have caused investor jitters despite the appointment of Ocampo, a long-time official, as finance minister.

The new president, a former mayor of Bogota, has also promised to revive scuppered peace negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels and apply a 2016 peace deal to ex-members of the FARC guerrillas who reject it.

His foreign minister has said the government will hold dialogue with gangs and potentially give members reduced sentences in exchange for information about drug trafficking.

"We all have to wish each other good luck," Petro told the students. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Nelson Bocanegra, additional reporting by Anggy Polanco in Tachira, Venezuela; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.82% 94.35 Delayed Quote.20.17%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 0.62% 319.270452 Real-time Quote.-12.71%
WTI 0.57% 88.53 Delayed Quote.16.80%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00pU.S. Senate passes major $430 billion bill to fight climate change, cut drug costs
RE
03:57pLeftist Petro takes office in Colombia amid economic, social challenges
RE
03:27pUkraine's Zelenskiy rules out talks if Russia holds referendums
RE
03:18pU.S. Senate passes $430 billion climate change, tax, drug pricing bill; sends to House
RE
02:52pGerman consul arrested in Brazil over husband's death
RE
02:51pChad and rebels to sign deal after months of talks
RE
02:46pFirefighters battle wildfire on Croatian island after man dies
RE
02:44pZELENSKIY : no talks if Russia stages referendums
RE
02:33pFirefighters battle wildfire on Croatian island after man dies
RE
02:07pBiden stands with Muslims after 'horrific killings' in New Mexico
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia's Gazprom says it will ship 41.3 mcm of gas to Europe on Sunday
2Taiwan-based Apple supplier challenged by investor over $4 billion cash..
3Fisker Establishes Process for Qualifying US-Based Fisker Ocean Reserva..
4UK investigates sale of National Grid's gas transmission business, repo..
5Amnesty regrets 'distress' caused by report rebuking Ukraine

HOT NEWS