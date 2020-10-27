Log in
Legacy Collective : Announces Erin Arnheim as CEO, Jen Hatmaker as Chairperson of the Board

10/27/2020 | 08:40am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Collective, a giving community dedicated to solving systemic issues with sustainable, innovative solutions, announces Erin Arnheim as CEO and Jen Hatmaker as Chairperson of the Board. With Arnheim leading the organization and Hatmaker heading the Board, Legacy Collective will further its work in funding innovative, sustainable nonprofit initiatives that are nominated by and voted on by Legacy Collective donors.

"At a time when so many nonprofits across the country and around the world are in great need, Legacy Collective has the opportunity to come together as a giving community and fund incredible, innovative solutions," says Arnheim. "We will expand our reach in 2021 to partner with corporations seeking solutions to best invest their employee giving and corporate match opportunities."

Legacy Collective is unique in its approach to giving, allowing members to combine their investment with thousands of others to fund sustainable world-changing initiatives. To date, Legacy has given more than $3.5 million in grants to more than 70 organizations, funded by more than 750 donating members. Causes include racial justice, immigrant and refugee services, women's empowerment, homelessness, foster care and adoption, and more.

Arnheim's hire shows Legacy Collective as a progressive organization, as women represent only 21 percent of nonprofit CEOs.

"We began a thorough search for the best possible new CEO for Legacy Collective last September, and after a lengthy interview process, we are thrilled to hand the reins to Erin Arnheim," says Hatmaker. "Erin is incredibly qualified, highly motivated, and has a wide, expansive vision for the future of Legacy Collective. Truly, our very best days are ahead."

Looking forward, Legacy Collective has many exciting initiatives. One of those is its work with Help One Now, an organization that empowers families in developing countries through high-capacity local leaders with proven solutions to end extreme poverty. Since 2015, Legacy Giving Circles have given over $325,000 in grants to Help One Now to support their women and family empowerment programs. In 2021, Legacy will commit $100,000 to Help One Now, joining them in supporting women and families in the Family Empowerment Program in Iquitos, Peru. 

Additionally, Legacy Collective will launch a podcast on November 11, 2020 titled "Elevating Their Voices." The podcast will be hosted by Arnheim and Candace Collins, highlighting nonprofits from around the world making significant impacts on systemic issues. Many of the organizations highlighted have been prior grant recipients of Legacy Collective. 

About Legacy Collective

Legacy Collective works to engage systemic problems related to social issues by resourcing what we believe to be the most innovative efforts and funding the most critical projects. Follow Legacy Collective online:

Contact: Erin Arnheim, (512) 920-3755, 257520@email4pr.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legacy-collective-announces-erin-arnheim-as-ceo-jen-hatmaker-as-chairperson-of-the-board-301160382.html

SOURCE Legacy Collective

© PRNewswire 2020

