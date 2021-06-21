Legacy Data Access : Joins Active Archive Alliance

Joining will strengthen LDA’s technology network and industry alignments

Legacy Data Access (LDA), the leading turnkey archival solution for hospitals and health systems, today announced that it has joined the Active Archive Alliance, a non-profit consortium of business organizations committed to providing end users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies.

Eleven years since the passage of the 2009 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, healthcare data has undergone exponential growth. Researchers estimated in 2019 that as much as 30% of the entire world's stored data is health-related, and the World Economic Forum estimates that by 2025, 463 exabytes of data will be created each day globally.

LDA’s participation in the Active Archive Alliance will strengthen the company’s resources and expand its professional network, ensuring LDA’s healthcare system and hospital clients have access to the most advanced, world-class archiving standards and solutions.

Active archives enable reliable, online, and cost-effective access to data throughout its lifecycle, so providers can migrate their legacy healthcare data — from EHRs, revenue cycle management systems, ERPs, and even mainframes — to more flexible, cloud-based interfaces.

“Healthcare leaders are in need of intelligent data management solutions to help them transition into the future,” said Dan Richards, Chief Revenue Officer of LDA. “With new regulations pertaining to patient access and interoperability, as well increasing concerns over cybersecurity and protected health information (PHI), being part of the Active Archive Alliance will enable us to better serve clients and meet all of their legacy archiving needs, from migrating mainframe data to ensuring patient clinical data can be accessed securely and easily.”

“Exponential data growth across many industries, including healthcare, is spurring fundamental change in computing, storage and analytics and driving increased interest in active archive solutions,” said Betsy Doughty, vice president of corporate marketing, Spectra Logic, and co-chairperson of the Active Archive Alliance. “We are pleased to welcome Legacy Data Access to the Active Archive Alliance.”

About Legacy Data Access

Legacy Data Access is the leading turnkey archival solution for hospitals and health systems. At a fraction of the cost, providers are able to sunset legacy systems and mainframes quickly while maintaining full access and management of their retired data. With in-house expertise and experience archiving over 350 unique systems, LDA provides lifecycle solutions and consultation for any type of legacy healthcare data, including EHRs, revenue cycle, and mainframes.

LDA is the only archival solution to create proprietary new screens with similar orientation to previous systems, so healthcare organizations never have to convert data themselves, learn a new interface, or worry about data disruption. Based out of Charlotte, NC, LDA is part of Cadrillion Capital, a family-owned private investment firm focused on healthcare technology. Other portfolio companies include RevenueIQ and Discover Claims.

About Active Archive Alliance

The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005069/en/