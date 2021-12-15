Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Memoir About Finding Life-Changing Physical and Mental Relief from Somatic Work

12/15/2021 | 05:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing the first book by entrepreneur Dan Sykes, the founder of the Somatic Training Network, a company dedicated to the learning and sharing about somatic arts and practices from around the world.

Somatic Fanatic by Dan Sykes

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing the first book by entrepreneur Dan Sykes, the founder of the Somatic Training Network, a company dedicated to the learning and sharing about somatic arts and practices from around the world.

"Somatic Fanatic: How Training My Nervous System With the World's Master Instructors Helped Me Beat My Midlife Crisis" (ISBN: 978-1956955057) synthesizes Sykes' experience-first, with feeling flummoxed by midlife after having sold a company and gone through a divorce. His journey of self-discovery, which took him to Russia, Japan, Portugal and Israel, among many other places, is chronicled in this memoir that serves as a guide for anyone looking to revolutionize their physical, mental and spiritual health and wellness.

Based in Maine since the year 2000, Sykes is a lifelong Russophile who found his calling when he discovered the ancient Russian martial art of Systema. He has since earned the title of Systema Bodywork Instructor under Grand Master Mikhail Ryabko, as well as Systema Martial Arts Instructor, certified under Master Instructor Vladimir Vasiliev.

His company, the Somatic Training Network, is dedicated to the learning and sharing about somatic arts and practices from around the world. It offers in-person intensive experiences, which include Banya (Russian-style sauna), cold pool and its core offering, Russian Stick Bodywork, as well as Somatic Training Intensives and a full online curriculum.

"I didn't really know what to expect from Dan and this entire book," admits publisher Anna David. "He's sort of this Indiana Jones of the somatic world, which makes this one of the most unique stories I've come across. But in the end, it's not only a tale of overcoming the malaise most people experience at midlife but also a story about finding your calling and discovering a path to letting go of the tension that plagues most everyone today."

"This period of devastation in my life cleared the way for a new, far healthier path," echoes Sykes. "My life changed direction and became profoundly richer, but it didn't happen overnight or in a single epiphany. My transformation wouldn't have occurred without years of pain, which made me desperate enough to face my fears. This book encompasses not only my personal story but also shows other people how they can experience the sort of life-changing physical and mental relief I discovered."

"Somatic Fanatic-How I Lost My Tension, Met the World's Master Instructors and Found Myself" is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.

To learn more visit: http://www.somatictrainingnetwork.com/

About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:

A boutique publishing company primarily for entrepreneurs who are the leaders in their field, Legacy Launch Pad has published authors from the entertainment and entrepreneurial worlds, as well as sports agents, coaches, non-profit founders and more.

News Source: Legacy Launch Pad Publishing

Related link: https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/legacy-launch-pad-publishing-releases-memoir-about-finding-life-changing-physical-and-mental-relief-from-somatic-work/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:13aInvestors batten down for Fed, UK price jump pressures BoE
RE
05:11aJapan aims to boost five-year defence spending to 30 trln yen -Nikkei
RE
05:10aFTSE dips as inflation surges to 10-year high; Cineworld plunges
RE
05:09aSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : The per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP-Pc) volume index, expressed in purchasing power parities, represented 76.4 % of the EU average in 2020, 2.2 percentage points lower than in 2019
PU
05:06aBank of England tells banks to preserve access to cash
RE
05:05aLegacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Memoir About Finding Life-Changing Physical and Mental Relief from Somatic Work
SE
04:58aSoccer-Barclays extend WSL sponsorship in record deal for UK women's sport
RE
04:56aUK house price growth slows to 10.2% in Oct - ONS
RE
04:54aChina to lower import tariffs on 954 products in 2022
RE
04:51aExclusive-U.S. lawmakers call for sanctions against Israel's NSO, other spyware firms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed prepares to stiffen inflation response for a post-transitory world
2INDITEX : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
3Zara owner and H&M bounce back from pandemic blues
4The latest from London: Nervousness rises ahead of BoE meeting
5FTSE dips as inflation surges to 10-year high; Cineworld plunges

HOT NEWS