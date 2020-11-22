Legacy: Saudi G20 Presidency to Restore Growth with a People-Centered Agenda

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, November 22, 2020

The G20 has always aimed to coordinate financial, economic and social efforts for a better world. G20 members are taking the steps to restore growth for all and supporting a resilient recovery amid COVID-19 crisis.

The pandemic has accelerated the need for coordinated and collaborative work on long-term and forward-looking solutions and has also demanded a quick reaction to protect the people while we ensure the continuity of businesses.

The G20 Saudi Presidency is committed to working with G20 members to ensure vaccines will be available at an affordable price, on an equitable basis, where they are most needed and as quickly as possible, and incentivize innovation consistent with members' international commitments.

The Saudi G20 Presidency called for global cooperation to shape a better world by restoring growth and promoting a strong and inclusive recovery, sharing the benefits of innovation and technological advances to empower people and protect our planet.

The G20 looks to create conducive conditions in which people can live, work and thrive and the Saudi Presidency is committed to promoting policy discussions to ensure equal opportunities for all, fostering a people-centered approach to effectively overcome the 21st century challenges.

The aim of the presidency is to empower people by further creating equal opportunities for women and youth through access to advanced education, universal health care and adequately protecting people from labor market risks in a changing world of work. The COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated that inequalities need to be addressed by supporting the most vulnerable high-risk groups to save lives and protect livelihoods while shaping a better future.

Moving forward, the G20 countries will continue working towards recovery of international trade and investment, supporting the necessary reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to which the Riyadh Initiative on the Future of the WTO provides political support, encouraging greater international competitiveness of Micro-, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, fostering economic diversification; and strengthening international investment.

The G20 Action Plan provides specific actions to protecting lives; safeguarding people's jobs and incomes; restoring confidence, preserving financial stability, reviving growth and recovering stronger; minimizing disruptions to global supply chains; providing help to all countries in need of assistance; and coordinating on public health and financial measures.

The G20 is also paying attention to restoring growth while it maximizes efforts to reduce vulnerabilities and increase the resilience of communities, and ecosystems for better global preparedness.

