Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Legal Counsel for Blockchain Smart Contracts Announced for Carbon Tokenization

11/30/2021 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Asset Network (CAN) announces that Oklahoma-based Wurtz & Associates will provide oversight and facilitation of the blockchain-based "smart contracts" related to the recently revealed initiative by CAN. Through an innovative protocol, this process tokenizes land resources for carbon sequestration and protection of the soil and water resources.

Carbon Asset Network

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Asset Network (CAN) announces that Oklahoma-based Wurtz & Associates will provide oversight and facilitation of the blockchain-based "smart contracts" related to the recently revealed initiative by CAN. Through an innovative protocol, this process tokenizes land resources for carbon sequestration and protection of the soil and water resources. The initiative makes use of the natural process of photosynthesis, which reduces carbon in the air.

"We chose Kimberly Wurtz's firm to oversee this aspect because she is specialized in property law and water law, as well as land management, and has focused her firm on solely assisting landowners," says John Robitaille, Director of Carbon Asset Network. "Her firm will act as the point of contact for tokenizing the landowner assets from start to finish."

The initiative will also have support from a Digital Asset Manager who will provide the information necessary to validate the resource's title and ensure the smart contracts are properly in place. The use of blockchain creates a secure, unchangeable title and legal language in contracts so there is upmost transparency and accountability. This initiative will be the first to apply this type of technology to a real property in a way that not only benefits the landowner, but also benefits the land and promotes climate wellness.

"At Wurtz & Associates, our focus is to help empower landowners in protecting their land and resources. By utilizing blockchain, landowners can participate in CAN's grants for soil health, water, carbon, and other essential aspects to ensure that the land thrives," says firm owner Kimberly Wurtz. "Our firm is a fierce advocate for landowner rights and the protection of all natural resources."

Carbon Asset Network offers grants from the nonprofit Synergy for Ecological Solutions to land managers to create a total ecological solution in consultation with CAN's agronomy experts. Through photosynthesis, an increase in soil health will result in a decrease of carbon in the air.

For more information:

http://CarbonAssetNetwork.com

https://www.wurtzpropertylaw.com/

News Source: Carbon Asset Network

Related link: http://CarbonAssetNetwork.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/legal-counsel-for-blockchain-smart-contracts-announced-for-carbon-tokenization/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aUK competition regulator tells Facebook owner Meta to sell GIF maker Giphy
RE
06:14aEurope's 300 bln euro global infrastructure plan needs tight focus, businesses say
RE
06:10aOmicron Variant Seen Posing Threat to Pound
DJ
06:09aEnbridge may face tougher fight for oil barrels, lower rates, after pipeline ruling
RE
06:09aUK power firms to pay $211 million fine for subsea cable delay
RE
06:08aForty-two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in 10 EU states
RE
06:05aOil bound for gains as OPEC+ guards supply, but virus threat looms
RE
06:05aUK markets watchdog proposes near doubling of fees
RE
06:05aAldersgate Kicks Off Their Guardian Angel Fund Campaign to Provide Residents with Confidence for Life’s Unexpected Turns
SE
06:05aLegal Counsel for Blockchain Smart Contracts Announced for Carbon Tokenization
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
2Omicron vaccine warning triggers fresh global selloff
3EMEA Morning Briefing : UPDATE: Stocks to Fall, Moderna CEO Says Existi..
4Powell, Yellen head to Congress as inflation, variant risks rise
5Doubts over vaccine efficiency send FTSE 100 down

HOT NEWS