Legal & General posts 14% H1 profit rise, sees strong full-year

Operating profit for the British life insurer came in at 1.08 billion pounds ($1.50 billion), compared with the 999 million pounds forecast by analysts, according to a company-supplied consensus poll.

Insurers have been recovering from pandemic-related hits to their profits.

L&G, which invests in companies such as housebuilder CALA Homes, said it had benefited from a bounce-back in the UK housing market. It also had strong sales of life insurance products such as individual annuities, which provide pensioners with a fixed income.

"We expect to deliver double digit growth in operatingprofit at the full year," chief executive Nigel Wilson said in a statement.

L&G said it had previously provisioned for 110 million pounds of future COVID-19 related claims, of which around 30 million remained unused at end-June.

Legal & General Investment Management, one of the largest investors in the UK stock market, saw net inflows of 27.4 billion pounds. Its assets under management rose 7% to 1.3 trillion pounds.

L&G said it would pay an interim dividend of 5.18 pence per share, up 5% and above a forecast 5.14 pence.

($1 = 0.7182 pounds)

