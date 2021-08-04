Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Legal & General posts 14% H1 profit rise, sees strong full-year

08/04/2021 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of British insurer Legal & General is seen at its offices in central London

LONDON (Reuters) -Legal & General posted an above-forecast 14% rise in first-half operating profit on Wednesday due to strong performance across its insurance and asset management units, and said it saw continued strong growth.

Operating profit for the British life insurer came in at 1.08 billion pounds ($1.50 billion), compared with the 999 million pounds forecast by analysts, according to a company-supplied consensus poll.

Insurers have been recovering from pandemic-related hits to their profits.

L&G, which invests in companies such as housebuilder CALA Homes, said it had benefited from a bounce-back in the UK housing market. It also had strong sales of life insurance products such as individual annuities, which provide pensioners with a fixed income.

"We expect to deliver double digit growth in operatingprofit at the full year," chief executive Nigel Wilson said in a statement.

L&G said it had previously provisioned for 110 million pounds of future COVID-19 related claims, of which around 30 million remained unused at end-June.

Legal & General Investment Management, one of the largest investors in the UK stock market, saw net inflows of 27.4 billion pounds. Its assets under management rose 7% to 1.3 trillion pounds.

L&G said it would pay an interim dividend of 5.18 pence per share, up 5% and above a forecast 5.14 pence.

($1 = 0.7182 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn CohnEditing by Rachel Armstrong)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01aEPAZZ HOLDINGS : ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet Will Support Linking to Credit and Debit Cards to Make Using Bitcoin Easier for Everyday Transactions
DJ
03:00aFrom goal posts to fishnets, German investor Windhorst hurries to clear billion-plus debt
RE
02:59aHonda lowers fy22 vehicle sales forecast to 4.85 mln from 5 mln previously due to chip shortage
RE
02:55aSony posts Q1 profit jump on pandemic demand for devices and content
RE
02:55aU.S. oil drops for 3rd day on concerns COVID-19 variant spread to cut demand
RE
02:55aTaylor Wimpey raises profit view as UK housing demand stays strong
RE
02:52aU.S. oil drops for 3rd day on concerns COVID-19 variant spread to cut demand
RE
02:51aByteDance rival Kuaishou to end services of short video app Zynn this month
RE
02:50aChina's teapot refining hub seeks to stop crude quota trading
RE
02:49aSpain's la liga says cvc deal values the league at 24.25 bln euros, some 90% of funds raised will go to clubs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : posts record profit but cautious on outlook as chip crunch weighs
2BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. : BOOKING HOLDINGS : to Make Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Press Release Available on Com..
3BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Apple works with Chinese suppliers for latest iPhones - Nikkei
4METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Q2 profit misses forecast
5POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A. : POSTE ITALIANE S P A : Q2 & H1 2021 Financial Results

HOT NEWS