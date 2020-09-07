Legal Services Industry Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2024 by SpendEdge

The Legal Services Industry market size is expected to grow over USD 190 billion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.0% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

An increase in the stringency in regulations pertaining to employment, incentives, pensions, and other HR-related activities will contribute to the demand growth of legal services for employment and benefits.

Top Spending Regions in the Legal Services Industry Market:

According to the spend share and forecasts, North America and APAC will be the leading regions in the Legal Services Industry market.

North America

APAC

Legal service providers are continuously investing in new talents and technological innovations to meet buyers' requirements efficiently and on time.

Top legal service providers are focusing on increasing their billing rates to improve profitability despite constant pressure from buyers to reduce prices.

Allen & Overy LLP

Pinsent Masons LLP

Hogan Lovells

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

Linklaters LLP

DLA Piper

