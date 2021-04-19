LegalShield : Combats Rising Cybercrime Among Small to Midsize Companies with IDShield for Business

As businesses store more customer data online, thereby increasing their vulnerability to cybercrime, LegalShield today announced the newest addition to its portfolio of personal and business security products: IDShield for Business. The cyberattack protection program offers companies with limited or no IT personnel, a comprehensive, affordable way to mitigate risk and recover from a cyberattack. IDShield for Business is part of LegalShield’s IDShield product suite, which for 20 years, has been a leading North American provider of identity monitoring, theft protection, and restoration technology and services for individuals and families.

“Small businesses, an increasing target of cyber thieves, constitute 43% of online attacks—but only 14% are prepared to defend themselves. Not only are their networks at increased risk, but so are their reputations and customer data,” said Arnold Blinn, Chief Technology Officer. “And the impact of cybercrime is expensive—when they’re hit, small businesses pay an average $200,000 in legal and cleanup costs.”

IDShield for Business roots out vulnerabilities by scanning customers’ networks. Cybersecurity experts continue to probe, learn, and recommend effective solutions against any found risks. In the event that a customer is hacked, a $100,000 Cyber-Protection Plan covers related expenses, helping the business quickly recover and move forward. The plan includes four primary pillars:

Vulnerability Scans: Notifies customers of cyber threats by scanning online networks and any connected devices to identify security dangers and compliance risks. The program checks against 100K vulnerabilities every month and provides a monthly risk report. Remote Technical Assistance: Live support specialists interpret information in vulnerability scans and aid in resolving issues with patch updates, virus removal software, security resets and more. Specialists are available every day of the year, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST to review vulnerability scan results, apply patch updates, remove viruses, and remediate vulnerabilities. Emergency Help Line Response: If a customer experiences a cyberattack, remote IT professionals help remediate network vulnerabilities, and provide consultation on a wide range of security issues to maximize system safety. Support is available 24/7 and holidays. $100K Cyber-Protection Plan: If a cyberattack does happen, customers receive up to $100,000 in cyber liability protection to cover losses incurred as a result of a cyberattack to facilitate a quick recovery. The policy covers PCI recertification, crisis management, public relations, forensic and legal expenses, and extortion loses resulting from a cyberattack.

Starting April 19, IDShield for Business will make available two options: 1. The Essentials Plan protects up to six URLS and/or public IP addresses for $79.95 per month; 2. Business Plus protects up to 12 URLs and/or public IP addresses for $149.95 per month. For more information, visit https://www.idshield.com/ids4biz.

Recently, Forbes Advisor named IDShield’s 3 Bureau Protection Plan as Best Overall Identity Protection Service 2021 and its Family 3 Bureau Plan as Best for Families.

About LegalShield and IDShield

A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is the world's largest platform for legal, identity, and reputation management services covering more than 4.4 million people. IDShield, LegalShield’s identity theft solution for individuals and families, has more than one million members. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 140,000 businesses. In addition, over 34,000 companies offer LegalShield and IDShield plans to their employees as voluntary benefits. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.

IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of Licensed Private Investigators to restore a member’s identity. For more information about LegalShield, visit: https://www.legalshield.com/ or for more information about IDShield, visit: https://www.idshield.com/

