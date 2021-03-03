LegalShield : Reaches Membership Milestone as Millions Seek to Address Rising Legal and Cybercrime Concerns

With millions of individuals and families seeking protection against increased vulnerabilities brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, LegalShield announced today that its 2020 memberships reached an all-time level with more than 1,800,000 paid subscriptions accessing its legal, identity protection and privacy management services. Additionally, the company saw a 7.5% year over year increase in the number of requests for legal services and a 32% increase in identity consultations—culminating in the highest single year of service requests since 2012.

“Much like Zoom, Peloton, and Amazon, LegalShield has found itself in a world where the need for our services have been pushed to the forefront of demand like no other time in our history,” said LegalShield CEO Jeff Bell. “From the outset of the pandemic, many personal and family issues rose to extreme importance for members including landlord/tenant, employment, family law, estate planning, and cybercrime challenges. Our focus on cutting-edge technology, particularly our mobile apps, enabled us to help resolve issues quickly, affordably, and with record satisfaction from our members.”

LegalShield makes its legal and identity protection plans available via four primary sales channels: 1. direct-to-consumer online which grew 70% in 2020; 2. network sales with independent associates which grew 30%; 3. voluntary benefits for employees which was down 20% due to business closures; and 4. private label distribution which was up 10%. Combined premium sold for all three channels increased over 12% year-over-year, reaching its highest level in 11 years.

Despite the chaotic events of the last year, LegalShield’s steadfast mission to make security and access to justice available to all, received top marks from members in 2020: The company achieved the highest NPS & Member Satisfaction scores in its history: 53.5 and 84.3 respectively.

Landlord / Tenant-related services increased by 22% last year as landlord liability related to the pandemic came under scrutiny, and widespread job losses prevented millions of tenants from paying rent.

Requests for services related to Employment Law rose 15% year-over-year as employers sought to understand new compliance regulations and workers sought to understand their rights.

The Estate Planning category saw a 26% increase over 2019, as Americans faced new uncertainties brought by the pandemic and sought solutions to ensure peace of mind for themselves and their families.

Services in the Family Law category increased by 22% as families fundamentally restructured due to children’s education shifting to remote learning, and navigated other stresses being introduced by the events of 2020.

As government lockdowns drove a surge in remote work and other online activity, Cybercrime rose in parallel. IDShield, LegalShield’s identity theft solution for individuals and families serving over one million members, experienced a 66% increase in membership sales in December—the highest sales month on record. Total 2020 year-over-year change for IDS was 181% increase.

About LegalShield and IDShield

A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is the world's largest platform for legal, identity, and reputation management services covering more than 4.4 million people. IDShield, LegalShield’s identity theft solution for individuals and families, has more than one million members. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 140,000 businesses. In addition, over 34,000 companies offer LegalShield and IDShield plans to their employees as voluntary benefits. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month. For more information about LegalShield, visit: https://www.legalshield.com or for more information about IDShield, visit: https://www.idshield.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005749/en/