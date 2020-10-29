LegalZoom : Announces Appointment of Noel Watson as Chief Financial Officer

LegalZoom, the leading provider of online legal help, announced today that Noel Watson will join as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Noel will lead the company’s finance and accounting functions to support LegalZoom’s continued growth and innovation.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Noel to LegalZoom. He brings a strong track record of building strong teams and delivering great business results while always putting the customer first,” said Dan Wernikoff, CEO of LegalZoom. “With Noel’s appointment, we have a strong management team in place to deliver on our vision of being a customer-centric, product-led business focused on democratizing law.”

Watson joins LegalZoom as a seasoned financial executive with more than twenty years of financial operations and leadership experience across both private and public companies. Most recently, Watson served as Chief Financial Officer of digital car buying marketplace, TrueCar Inc., where he led financial operations including financial planning & analysis (FP&A), accounting, and investor relations. Prior to that, he was the Chief Accounting Officer of TripAdvisor Inc., where he served in various accounting and FP&A roles, including as Vice President of Accounting, and Controller.

“I am excited to join LegalZoom’s executive team and lead its finance function at this period of significant growth for the company,” said Noel Watson. “Having spent more than two decades with leading technology platforms seeking to transform their industries, I now look forward to collaborating with the LegalZoom team in delivering on the company’s transformation and innovation agenda.”

Watson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bryant University. He began his career as a CPA at Arthur Andersen LLP and subsequently held management positions at Boston-based technology firms ArrAy Inc. and Way Systems prior to joining TripAdvisor in 2006. Watson joined Zynga’s Board as an independent director in July of 2020.

Watson will join LegalZoom on November 17, 2020.

