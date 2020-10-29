Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LegalZoom : Announces Appointment of Noel Watson as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

LegalZoom, the leading provider of online legal help, announced today that Noel Watson will join as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Noel will lead the company’s finance and accounting functions to support LegalZoom’s continued growth and innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005885/en/

Noel Watson joins LegalZoom, the leading provider of online legal help, as Chief Financial Officer. Watson joins LegalZoom as a seasoned financial executive with more than twenty years of financial operations and leadership experience across both private and public companies. (Photo: Business Wire)

Noel Watson joins LegalZoom, the leading provider of online legal help, as Chief Financial Officer. Watson joins LegalZoom as a seasoned financial executive with more than twenty years of financial operations and leadership experience across both private and public companies. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m thrilled to welcome Noel to LegalZoom. He brings a strong track record of building strong teams and delivering great business results while always putting the customer first,” said Dan Wernikoff, CEO of LegalZoom. “With Noel’s appointment, we have a strong management team in place to deliver on our vision of being a customer-centric, product-led business focused on democratizing law.”

Watson joins LegalZoom as a seasoned financial executive with more than twenty years of financial operations and leadership experience across both private and public companies. Most recently, Watson served as Chief Financial Officer of digital car buying marketplace, TrueCar Inc., where he led financial operations including financial planning & analysis (FP&A), accounting, and investor relations. Prior to that, he was the Chief Accounting Officer of TripAdvisor Inc., where he served in various accounting and FP&A roles, including as Vice President of Accounting, and Controller.

“I am excited to join LegalZoom’s executive team and lead its finance function at this period of significant growth for the company,” said Noel Watson. “Having spent more than two decades with leading technology platforms seeking to transform their industries, I now look forward to collaborating with the LegalZoom team in delivering on the company’s transformation and innovation agenda.”

Watson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bryant University. He began his career as a CPA at Arthur Andersen LLP and subsequently held management positions at Boston-based technology firms ArrAy Inc. and Way Systems prior to joining TripAdvisor in 2006. Watson joined Zynga’s Board as an independent director in July of 2020.

Watson will join LegalZoom on November 17, 2020.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a trusted online platform that provides legal help to individuals, families, and small businesses. LegalZoom empowers millions of people in the U.S. and the U.K. to grow their business, care for their families, and protect their ideas.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pYandex Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
01:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
01:51pYandex Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
01:51pU.S. GDP Rose 33.1% in 3Q -- 3rd Update
DJ
01:50pEQUINOX GOLD : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020
AQ
01:50pAEGON N : San Francisco's Transamerica Pyramid sold for $650 million
AQ
01:50pBANCFIRST : Latest Earnings Release
PU
01:50pWestern EIM Posts Record $119 Million in Quarterly Benefits Results
PU
01:50pFERROVIAL S A : reports 241 million in EBITDA in the first nine months of 2020
PU
01:50pCOMSTOCK : October 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Shell raises dividend as CEO says oil output past peak
4U.S. economy posts record growth in third quarter; COVID-19 scarring to last
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group