LegalZoom com : AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF (Form 8-K)

AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF LEGALZOOM.COM, INC. LegalZoom.com, Inc., a corporation organized and existing under and by virtue of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the 'DGCL'), does hereby certify that: ONE: The name of this corporation is LegalZoom.com, Inc. The date of filing of the original certificate of incorporation of this corporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware was January 31, 2007. TWO: This Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, which restates and integrates and also further amends the provisions of the corporation's certificate of incorporation, was duly adopted in accordance with the provisions of Sections 242 and 245 of the DGCL. Stockholder approval of the adoption of this Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation was effected by written consent in accordance with Section 228 of the DGCL. THREE: Pursuant to Sections 242 and 245 of the DGCL, the certificate of incorporation of this corporation, as heretofore amended, is hereby amended, integrated and restated to read in its entirety as follows: I. The name of this corporation is LegalZoom.com, Inc. (the 'Corporation'). II. The address of the registered office of the Corporation in the State of Delaware is 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 210 A, City of Wilmington, County of New Castle, Delaware, 19801, and the name of the registered agent of the Corporation in the State of Delaware at such address is United States Corporation Agents, Inc. III. The purpose of the Corporation is to engage in any lawful act or activity for which a corporation may be organized under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the 'DGCL'). IV. A. The Corporation is authorized to issue two classes of stock to be designated, respectively, 'Common Stock' and 'Preferred Stock.' The total number of shares that the Corporation is authorized to issue is 1,100,000,000 shares, consisting of 1,000,000,000 shares of Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share ('Common Stock'), and 100,000,000 shares of Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share ('Preferred Stock'). B. The Preferred Stock may be issued from time to time in one or more series. The Board of Directors of the Corporation (the 'Board of Directors') is hereby expressly authorized to provide for the issue of all or any of the shares of the Preferred Stock, in one or more series, and to fix the number of shares for each such series and to determine or alter for each such series, such voting powers, full or limited, or no voting powers, and such designation, preferences, and relative, participating, optional, or other rights and such qualifications, limitations, or restrictions thereof, as shall be stated and expressed in the resolution or resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors and filed in accordance with the DGCL. 1 C. The number of authorized shares of Common Stock or Preferred Stock, or any series thereof, may be increased or decreased (but not below the number of shares thereof then outstanding plus, if applicable, the number of shares of such class or series reserved for issuance) by the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power of all of the outstanding shares of stock of the Corporation entitled to vote thereon, without a separate vote of the holders of the Common Stock or Preferred Stock, or of any series thereof, unless a vote of any such holders is required pursuant to the terms of any certificate of designation filed with respect to any series of Preferred Stock. D. Each outstanding share of Common Stock shall entitle the holder thereof to one vote on each matter properly submitted to the stockholders of the Corporation for their vote; provided, however, that, except as otherwise required by applicable law, holders of Common Stock shall not be entitled to vote on any amendment to this Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (as amended from time to time, the 'Certificate of Incorporation') (including any certificate of designation filed with respect to any series of Preferred Stock) that relates solely to the terms of one or more outstanding series of Preferred Stock if the holders of such affected series are entitled, either separately or together as a class with the holders of one or more other such series, to vote thereon pursuant to law or the Certificate of Incorporation (including any certificate of designation filed with respect to any series of Preferred Stock). V. For the management of the business and for the conduct of the affairs of the Corporation, and in further definition, limitation and regulation of the powers of the Corporation, of its directors and stockholders, or any class thereof, as the case may be, it is further provided that: A.Management of the Business. The management of the business and the conduct of the affairs of the Corporation shall be vested in its Board of Directors. Subject to any rights of the holders of shares of any series of Preferred Stock then outstanding to elect additional directors under specified circumstances, the number of directors which shall constitute the Board of Directors shall be fixed exclusively by resolutions adopted by a majority of the authorized number of directors constituting the Board of Directors. B. Board of Directors. 1.Subject to the rights of the holders of any series of Preferred Stock to elect additional directors under specified circumstances, following the closing of the initial public offering of Common Stock to the public (the 'Initial Public Offering') pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the '1933 Act'), the directors shall be divided into three classes designated as Class I, Class II and Class III, respectively. Each class shall consist, as nearly as possible, of a number of directors equal to one-third of the number of members of the Board of Directors authorized as provided in Section A of this Article V. The Board of Directors is authorized to assign members of the Board of Directors already in office to such classes at the time the classification becomes effective. At the first annual meeting of stockholders following the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the initial term of office of the Class I directors shall expire and Class I directors shall be elected for a full term of three years. At the second annual meeting of stockholders following the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the initial term of office of the Class II directors shall expire and Class II directors shall be elected for a full term of three years. At the third annual meeting of stockholders following the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the initial term of office of the Class III directors shall expire and Class III directors shall be elected for a full term of three years. At each succeeding annual meeting of stockholders, directors shall be elected for a full term of three years to succeed the directors of the class whose terms expire at such annual meeting. 2 2. Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this section, each director shall serve until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified or until his or her earlier death, resignation or removal. No decrease in the number of directors constituting the Board of Directors shall shorten the term of any incumbent director. C.Removal of Directors. Subject to the rights of any series of Preferred Stock to remove directors elected by such series of Preferred Stock, following the closing of the Initial Public Offering, any or all of the directors of the Corporation may be removed from office at any time, but only for cause so long as the Board of Directors is classified and only by the affirmative vote of the holders of at least 66 2/ 3 % of the voting power of all the then-outstanding shares of the capital stock of the Corporation entitled to vote generally at an election of directors considered for purposes of this Section C of Article V as one class. For purposes of this Section C of Article V, 'cause' shall mean, with respect to any director, (x) the willful failure by such director to perform, or the gross negligence of such director in performing, the duties of a director, (y) the engaging by such director in willful or serious misconduct that is injurious to the Corporation or (z) the conviction of such director of, or the entering by such director of a plea of nolo contendere to, a crime that constitutes a felony. D.Vacancies. Subject to any limitations imposed by applicable law and subject to the rights of the holders of any series of Preferred Stock to elect additional directors or fill vacancies in respect of such directors, any vacancies on the Board of Directors resulting from death, resignation, disqualification, removal or other causes and any newly created directorships resulting from any increase in the number of directors, shall, unless the Board of Directors determines by resolution that any such vacancies or newly created directorships shall be filled by the stockholders, be filled only by the affirmative vote of a majority of the directors then in office, even though less than a quorum of the Board of Directors or by the sole remaining director, and not by the stockholders. Any director elected in accordance with the preceding sentence shall hold office for the remainder of the full term of the director for which the vacancy was created or occurred and until such director's successor shall have been elected and qualified or such director's earlier death, resignation or removal. E.Bylaw Amendments. The Board of Directors is expressly authorized and empowered to adopt, amend or repeal any provisions of the Bylaws of the Corporation (as amended from time to time, the 'Bylaws'). Any adoption, amendment or repeal of the Bylaws by the Board of Directors shall require the approval of a majority of the authorized number of directors. The stockholders shall also have power to adopt, amend or repeal the Bylaws; provided, however, that, in addition to any vote of the holders of any class or series of stock of the Corporation required by law or by the Certificate of Incorporation, such action by stockholders shall require the affirmative vote of the holders of at least 662/ 3 % of the voting power of all of the then-outstanding shares of the capital stock of the Corporation entitled to vote generally in the election of directors, voting together as a single class. F. STOCKHOLDER ACTIONS. 1. The directors of the Corporation need not be elected by written ballot unless the Bylaws so provide. 2. No action shall be taken by the stockholders of the Corporation except at an annual or special meeting of stockholders called in accordance with the Bylaws and no action shall be taken by the stockholders by written consent. 3 3. Advance notice of stockholder nominations for the election of directors and of business to be brought by stockholders before any meeting of the stockholders of the Corporation shall be given in the manner provided in the Bylaws. VI. A. The liability of the directors for monetary damages shall be eliminated to the fullest extent permitted under applicable law. In furtherance thereof, a director of the Corporation shall not be personally liable to the Corporation or its stockholders for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty as a director, except to the extent such exemption from liability or limitation thereof is not permitted under the DGCL as the same exists or may hereafter be amended. Any repeal or modification of the foregoing two sentences shall not adversely affect any right or protection of a director of the Corporation existing hereunder with respect to any act or omission occurring prior to such repeal or modification. If applicable law is amended after approval by the stockholders of this Article VI to authorize corporate action further eliminating or limiting the personal liability of directors, then the liability of a director to the Corporation shall be eliminated or limited to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law as so amended. B. To the fullest extent permitted byapplicable law, the Corporation is authorized to provide indemnification of (and advancement of expenses to) directors, officers, employees and agents of the Corporation (and any other persons to which applicable law permits the Corporation to provide indemnification) through Bylaw provisions, agreements with such agents or other persons, vote of stockholders or disinterested directors or otherwise. C. Any repeal or modification of this Article VI shall only be prospective and shall not adversely affect the rights or protections or increase the liability of any person under this Article VI as in effect at the time of the alleged occurrence of any act or omission to act giving rise to liability or indemnification. VII. A. To the fullest extent permitted by law and in accordance with Section 122(17) of the DGCL, (1) none of Permira (as defined below), FP (as defined below), GPI (as defined below), TCV (as defined below) or Bryant Stibel (as defined below) (each of Permira, FP, GPI, TCV and Bryant Stibel, an 'Exempt Person') will have any duty to refrain from (x) engaging in a corporate opportunity in the same or similar business activities or lines of business in which the Corporation or its subsidiaries from time to time is engaged or proposes to engage or (y) otherwise competing, directly or indirectly, with the Corporation or any of its subsidiaries; and (2) if any Exempt Person acquires knowledge of a potential transaction or other business opportunity which may be a corporate opportunity both for such Exempt Person or any of its, his or her respective affiliates, on the one hand, and for the Corporation or its subsidiaries, on the other hand, such Exempt Person shall have no duty to communicate or offer such transaction or business opportunity to the Corporation or its subsidiaries and such Exempt Person may take any and all such transactions or opportunities for itself or offer such transactions or opportunities to any other Person. The Corporation and its subsidiaries renounce any interest or expectancy in, or in being offered any opportunity to participate in, corporate opportunities or transactions that are from time to time presented to the Exempt Persons. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Article VII, the Corporation does not renounce any interest or expectancy it may have in any corporate opportunity or transaction that is expressly offered to any Exempt Person solely in his or her capacity as a director or officer of the Corporation, and not in any other capacity. For purposes of this Article VII, (i) the term 'Permira' shall mean collectively LucasZoom, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Permira Advisers LLC, a New York limited liability company, (ii) the term 'FP' shall mean, collectively, FPLZ I, 4 L.P. and FPLZ II, L.P., (iii) the term 'GPI' shall mean GPI Capital Gemini Holdco, LP, (iv) the term 'TCV' shall mean, collectively, TCV IX, L.P., TCV IX (A), L.P., TCV IX (B), L.P., TCV Member Fund, L.P. and TCV IX (A) Opportunities, L.P. and (v) the term 'Bryant Stibel' shall mean Bryant Stibel Growth, LLC and Bryant-Stibel Fund, I LLC, in each case together with their respective affiliates, and its and their affiliates' directors, partners, principals, officers, members, managers and/or employees. B. To the fullest extent permitted by law, no potential transaction or business opportunity may be deemed to be a corporate opportunity of the Corporation or its subsidiaries unless (1) the Corporation or its subsidiaries would be contractually permitted to undertake such transaction or opportunity and such transaction or opportunity would be permitted in accordance with this Certificate of Incorporation, (2) the Corporation or its subsidiaries at such time have sufficient financial resources to undertake such transaction or opportunity, (3) the Corporation or its subsidiaries have an interest or expectancy in such transaction or opportunity, (4) such transaction or opportunity would be in the same or similar line of business in which the Corporation or its subsidiaries are then engaged or a line of business that is reasonably related to, or a reasonable extension of, such line of business and (5) such transaction or opportunity would be of practical advantage to the Corporation or its subsidiaries. C. To the fullest extent permitted by law, no stockholder and no director will be liable to the Corporation or its subsidiaries or stockholders for breach of any duty solely by reason of any activities or omissions of the types referred to in this Article VII, except to the extent such actions or omissions are in breach of this Article VII. D. Any amendment, repeal or modification of this Article VII, or the adoption of any provision of the Certificate of Incorporation inconsistent with this Article VII, shall not adversely affect any right or protection of any officer, director or stockholder of the Corporation with respect to any act or omission occurring prior to such amendment, repeal, modification or adoption. E. Any person or entity purchasing or otherwise acquiring or holding any interest in any shares of the Corporation shall be deemed to have notice of and to have consented to the provisions of this Article VII. VIII. A. Unless the Corporation consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (or, if and only if the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware lacks subject matter jurisdiction, any state court located within the State of Delaware or, if and only if all such state courts lack subject matter jurisdiction, the federal district court for the District of Delaware) and any appellate court therefrom shall be the sole and exclusive forum for the following claims or causes of action under Delaware statutory or common law: (1) any derivative claim or cause of action brought on behalf of the Corporation; (2) any claim or cause of action for breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any current or former director, officer or other employee of the Corporation, to the Corporation or the Corporation's stockholders; (3) any claim or cause of action against the Corporation or any current or former director, officer or other employee of the Corporation, arising out of or pursuant to any provision of the DGCL, the Certificate of Incorporation or the Bylaws; (4) any claim or cause of action seeking to interpret, apply, enforce or determine the validity of the Certificate of Incorporation or the Bylaws (including any right, obligation, or remedy thereunder); (5) any claim or cause of action as to which the DGCL confers jurisdiction on the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware; and (6) any claim or cause of action against the Corporation or any current or former director, officer or other employee of the Corporation, governed by the internal-affairs doctrine or otherwise related to the Corporation's internal affairs, in all cases to the fullest extent permitted by law and subject to the court 5 having personal jurisdiction over the indispensable parties named as defendants. This Section A of Article VIII shall not apply to claims or causes of action brought to enforce a duty or liability created by the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the '1933 Act'), or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or any other claim for which the federal courts have exclusive jurisdiction. B. Unless the Corporation consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, to the fullest extent permitted by law, the federal district courts of the United States of America shall be the exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the 1933 Act, including all causes of action asserted against any defendant named in such complaint. For the avoidance of doubt, this provision is intended to benefit and may be enforced by the Corporation, its officers and directors, the underwriters for any offering giving rise to such complaint, and any other professional entity whose profession gives authority to a statement made by that person or entity and who has prepared or certified any part of the documents underlying the offering. IX. A. Any person or entity holding, owning, or otherwise acquiring any interest in any security of the Corporation shall be deemed to have notice of and consented to the provisions of the Certificate of Incorporation. B. The Corporation reserves the right to amend, alter, change or repeal, at any time and from time to time, any provision contained in the Certificate of Incorporation, in the manner now or hereafter prescribed by statute, except as provided in paragraph C. of this Article IX, and all rights, preferences and privileges of whatsoever nature conferred upon the stockholders, directors or any other persons whomsoever by and pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation are granted subject to this reservation. C. Notwithstanding any other provisions of the Certificate of Incorporation or any provision of law that might otherwise permit a lesser vote or no vote, but in addition to any affirmative vote of the holders of any particular class or series of capital stock of the Corporation required by law or by the Certificate of Incorporation or any certificate of designation filed with respect to a series of Preferred Stock, the affirmative vote of the holders of at least 662/ 3 % of the voting power of all of the then-outstanding shares of capital stock of the Corporation entitled to vote in the election of directors, voting together as a single class, shall be required to alter, amend or repeal (whether by merger, consolidation or otherwise), or adopt any provision inconsistent with, Articles V, VI, VII, VIII and IX. The Corporationhas caused this Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to be signed by a duly authorized officer of the Corporation on this 2nd day of July, 2021. LEGALZOOM.COM, INC. By: /s/ Dan Wernikoff Name: Dan Wernikoff Title: Chief Executive Officer

