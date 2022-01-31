Legendary Entertainment sells $760 million stake to Apollo

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Apollo private equity fund will
invest $760 million in Legendary Entertainment, the production
and finance company behind films "Dune," "Godzilla vs. Kong" and
television series "Lost in Space" and "Carnival Row," both
groups said on Monday.
The studio, which China's Dalian Wanda Group acquired in
2016 in a deal valued at $3.5 billion, has been quietly
exploring its options for some time, as Wanda sought to reduce
its ownership position, people familiar with the matter said.
Legendary had held preliminary talks with special purpose
acquisition companies as it weighed the possibility of going
public, the sources added.
The investment is one of a number of recent deals in
Hollywood in which backers are betting on voracious demand for
content as streaming services vie for subscribers.
Legendary Chief Executive Joshua Grode told Reuters he was
seeking an investment partner who shared the view about the
"secular tailwinds" fueling demand for content and would support
future acquisitions to grow the media company.
"(Apollo) really saw the world the same way we saw it," said
Grode.
Apollo will acquire a minority stake through its investment,
both companies said.
Apollo said it was attracted by the studio's track record in
creating popular content, and its relationships with the top
studios and streaming services alike.
Apollo partners Aaron Sobel and Lee Solomon will join the
Legendary board of directors.
Wanda will remain the majority holder of Legendary, although
Apollo and management will hold significant stakes.
(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; editing by Kenneth Li, Nick
Zieminski and Richard Pullin)