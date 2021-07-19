Log in
Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of July 19, 2021

07/19/2021 | 11:58am EDT
Congressional Budget Office

July 19,2021

Legislation Considered Under Suspension of the Rules

U.S. House of Representatives

Week of July 19, 2021

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.

At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.

Effects on Direct Spending and Revenues of Legislation Considered Under Suspension of the Rules in the House of Representatives

Week of July 19, 2021

Effect on

Effect on

Additional Information on

Suspension Bill Text at

Bill Number

Title

Direct

Direct Spending and Revenue

Link to Published Estimates

Revenues

docs.house.gov

Spending

Effects

H.Res. 277

Reaffirming the commitment of the House of Representatives to media

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

diversity and pledging to work with media entities and diverse stakeholders

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hres277-

to develop common ground solutions to eliminate barriers to media

SUS.pdf

diversity

H.Res. 294

Encouraging reunions of divided Korean-American families

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hres294-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 678

PHONE Act

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr678-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 826

Divided Families Reunification Act

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57184

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr826-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1036

Bassam Barabandi Rewards for Justice Act

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57186

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr1036-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1079

Desert Locust Control Act

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57133

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr1079-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1158

Refugee Sanitation Facility Safety Act of 2021

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57119

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr1158-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1250

Emergency Reporting Act

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr1250-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1754

MEDIA Diversity Act of 2021

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr1754-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1833

DHS Industrial Control Systems Capabilities Enhancement Act of 2021, as

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57098

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

amended

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr1833-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1850

Supporting Research and Development for First Responders Act

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57101

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr1850-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1870 Strengthening Local Transportation Security Capabilities Act of 2021, as

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57140

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

amended

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr1870-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1871 Transportation Security Transparency Improvement Act

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57165

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr1871-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1877 Security Screening During COVID-19 Act, as amended

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57166

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr1877-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1893 Transportation Security Preparedness Act of 2021

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57167

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr1893-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1895 Transportation Security Public Health Threat Preparedness Act of 2021

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57168

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr1895-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 2118 Securing America From Epidemics Act

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57164

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr2118-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 2795 DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act, as amended

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57337

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr2795-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 2928 Cyber Sense Act of 2020

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57330

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr2928-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 2931 Enhancing Grid Security through Public-Private Partnerships Act

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57331

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr2931-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 2980 Cybersecurity Vulnerability Remediation Act, as amended

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57284

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr2980-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 3003 Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act of 2021

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr3003-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 3119 Energy Emergency Leadership Act

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/55593

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr3119-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 3138 State and Local Cybersecurity Improvement Act, as amended

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57270

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr3138-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 3223 CISA Cyber Exercise Act

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57251

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr3223-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 3263 DHS Medical Countermeasures Act

None

None

Cost estimate under review

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr3263-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 3264 Domains Critical to Homeland Security Act

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57301

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210719/BILLS-117hr3264-

SUS.pdf

Source: Congressional Budget Office

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 15:57:09 UTC.


