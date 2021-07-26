Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of July 26, 2021

Effects on Direct Spending and Revenues of Legislation Considered Under Suspension of the Rules in the House of Representatives Week of July 26, 2021
|
|
|
Effect on
|
Effect on
|
Additional Information on
|
|
Suspension Bill Text at
|
Bill Number
|
Title
|
Direct
|
Direct Spending and Revenue
|
Link to Published Estimates
|
Revenues
|
docs.house.gov
|
|
|
Spending
|
Effects
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H.R. 978
|
Chai Suthammamont Remembrance Act
|
Increase by
|
None
|
|
https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57295
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
|
Less Than
|
|
|
|
ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr978-
|
|
|
$500K
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 1029
|
Free Veterans from Fees Act
|
None
|
None
|
|
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr1029-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 1154
|
Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Study Act
|
None
|
None
|
|
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr1154-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 1204
|
District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Home Rule
|
None
|
None
|
|
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
Act, as amended
|
|
|
|
|
ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr1204-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 1664
|
To authorize the National Medal of Honor Museum
|
Reduce by
|
None
|
|
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
Foundation to establish a commemorative work in the
|
Less Than
|
|
|
|
ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr1664-
|
|
District of Columbia and its environs, and for other
|
$500K
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
|
purposes, as amended
|
|
|
|
|
|
H.R. 2278
|
To authorize the Secretary of the Interior to designate
|
None
|
None
|
|
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
the September 11th National Memorial Trail, and for
|
|
|
|
|
ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr2278-
|
|
other purposes, as amended
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 2365
|
Gold Star Mothers Family Monument Extension Act, as
|
Reduce by
|
None
|
|
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
amended
|
Less Than
|
|
|
|
ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr2365-
|
|
|
$500K
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 2485
|
Access to Congressionally Mandated Reports Act, as
|
Increase by
|
None
|
|
https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57300
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
amended
|
Less Than
|
|
|
|
ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr2485-
|
|
|
$500K
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 2497
|
Amache National Historical Site Act, as amended
|
None
|
None
|
|
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr2497-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 2617
|
Performance Enhancement Reform Act
|
Increase by
|
None
|
|
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
|
Less Than
|
|
|
|
ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr2617-
|
|
|
$500K
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 3533
|
To establish occupational series for Federal positions in
|
None
|
None
|
|
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
software development, software engineering, data
|
|
|
|
|
ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr3533-
|
|
science, and data management, and for other
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
|
purposes, as amended
|
|
|
|
|
|
H.R. 3599
|
Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act, as
|
Increase by
|
None
|
|
https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57346
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
amended
|
Less Than
|
|
|
|
ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr3599-
|
|
|
$500K
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 4300
|
Alexander Lofgren VIP Act, as amended
|
Increase by
|
None
|
|
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
|
Less Than
|
|
|
|
ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr4300-
|
|
|
$500K
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf``
|
S. 272
|
Congressional Budget Justification Transparency Act of
|
Increase by
|
None
|
|
https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57111
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
2021
|
Less Than
|
|
|
|
ek/20210726/BILLS-117s272-
|
|
|
$500K
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
S. 325
|
To amend the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff
|
Change by
|
None
|
|
https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57095
|
|
|
Commission on Native Children Act to extend the
|
Less Than
|
|
|
|
|
|
deadline for a report by the Alyce Spotted Bear and
|
$500K,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children, and
|
Direction
|
|
|
|
|
|
for other purposes
|
Unknown
|
|
|
|
|
S. 848
|
Consider Teachers Act of 2021
|
None
|
None
|
|
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ek/20210726/BILLS-117s848-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
S.957
|
DUMP Opioids Act
|
None
|
None
|
|
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ek/20210726/BILLS-117s957-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
|
|
|
|
|
|