Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of July 26, 2021

07/26/2021 | 11:59am EDT
Congressional Budget Office

July 26, 2021

Legislation Considered Under Suspension of the Rules

U.S. House of Representatives

Week of July 26, 2021

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.

At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.

Effects on Direct Spending and Revenues of Legislation Considered Under Suspension of the Rules in the House of Representatives Week of July 26, 2021

Effect on

Effect on

Additional Information on

Suspension Bill Text at

Bill Number

Title

Direct

Direct Spending and Revenue

Link to Published Estimates

Revenues

docs.house.gov

Spending

Effects

H.R. 978

Chai Suthammamont Remembrance Act

Increase by

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57295

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

Less Than

ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr978-

$500K

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1029

Free Veterans from Fees Act

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr1029-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1154

Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Study Act

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr1154-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1204

District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Home Rule

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

Act, as amended

ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr1204-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1664

To authorize the National Medal of Honor Museum

Reduce by

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

Foundation to establish a commemorative work in the

Less Than

ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr1664-

District of Columbia and its environs, and for other

$500K

SUS.pdf

purposes, as amended

H.R. 2278

To authorize the Secretary of the Interior to designate

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

the September 11th National Memorial Trail, and for

ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr2278-

other purposes, as amended

SUS.pdf

H.R. 2365

Gold Star Mothers Family Monument Extension Act, as

Reduce by

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

amended

Less Than

ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr2365-

$500K

SUS.pdf

H.R. 2485

Access to Congressionally Mandated Reports Act, as

Increase by

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57300

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

amended

Less Than

ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr2485-

$500K

SUS.pdf

H.R. 2497

Amache National Historical Site Act, as amended

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr2497-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 2617

Performance Enhancement Reform Act

Increase by

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

Less Than

ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr2617-

$500K

SUS.pdf

H.R. 3533

To establish occupational series for Federal positions in

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

software development, software engineering, data

ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr3533-

science, and data management, and for other

SUS.pdf

purposes, as amended

H.R. 3599

Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act, as

Increase by

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57346

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

amended

Less Than

ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr3599-

$500K

SUS.pdf

H.R. 4300

Alexander Lofgren VIP Act, as amended

Increase by

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

Less Than

ek/20210726/BILLS-117hr4300-

$500K

SUS.pdf``

S. 272

Congressional Budget Justification Transparency Act of

Increase by

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57111

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

2021

Less Than

ek/20210726/BILLS-117s272-

$500K

SUS.pdf

S. 325

To amend the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff

Change by

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57095

Commission on Native Children Act to extend the

Less Than

deadline for a report by the Alyce Spotted Bear and

$500K,

Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children, and

Direction

for other purposes

Unknown

S. 848

Consider Teachers Act of 2021

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210726/BILLS-117s848-

SUS.pdf

S.957

DUMP Opioids Act

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210726/BILLS-117s957-

SUS.pdf

Effects on Direct Spending and Revenues of Legislation Considered Under Suspension of the Rules in the House of Representatives Week of July 26, 2021

Effect on

Effect on

Additional Information on

Suspension Bill Text at

Bill Number

Title

Direct

Direct Spending and Revenue

Link to Published Estimates

Revenues

docs.house.gov

Spending

Effects

S. 1828

HAVANA Act of 2021

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210726/BILLS-117s1828-

SUS.pdf

S. 1910

FY 2021 Major Medical Facility Authorization Act

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ek/20210726/BILLS-117s1910-

SUS.pdf

S. 2382

To authorize the National Cyber Director to accept

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

details from other elements of the Federal

ek/20210726/BILLS-117s2382-

Government on nonreimbursable basis, and for other

SUS.pdf

purposes

Source: Congressional Budget Office

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
