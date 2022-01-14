Log in
Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of January 17, 2022

01/14/2022 | 04:45pm EST
Congressional Budget Office

January 17, 2022

Legislation Considered Under Suspension of the Rules

U.S. House of Representatives

Week of January 17, 2022

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.

At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.

Effects on Direct Spending and Revenues of Legislation Considered Under Suspension of the Rules in the House of Representatives Week of January 17, 2022

Effect on

Effect on

Additional Information on

Suspension Bill Text at

Bill Number

Title

Direct

Direct Spending and Revenue

Link to Published Estimates

Revenues

docs.house.gov

Spending

Effects

S. 452

Willie O'Ree Congressional Gold Medal Act

Increase by

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthisw

Less Than

eek/20220117/BILLS-117s452-

$500K

SUS.pdf

S. 1404

Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act

Increase by

None

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57209

https://docs.house.gov/billsthisw

Less Than

eek/20220117/BILLS-117s1404-

$500K

SUS.pdf

S. 2959

Supplemental Impact Aid Flexibility Act

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthisw

eek/20220117/BILLS-117s2959-

SUS.pdf

Senate

Puerto Rico Recovery Accuracy in Disclosures Act of

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthisw

Amendment

2021

eek/20220117/BILLS-

to H.R. 1192

117hr1192eas-SUS.pdf

Source: Congressional Budget Office

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 21:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
