Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP: Notice of Proposed Interim Payment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 11:18am EDT

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This notice contains important information that is of interest to the registered and beneficial owners of the subject securities. If applicable, all depositories, custodians and other intermediaries receiving this notice are requested to expedite the re-transmittal to beneficial owners of the securities in a timely manner.

Notice to Holders

 Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding IV LP
€200,000,000
Euro Fixed Rate Enhanced Capital Advantaged Preferred Securities
XS0282978666

Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP
US$500,000,000
Fixed Rate Enhanced Capital Advantaged Preferred Securities
XS0301813522

28 September 2020

Notice of Proposed Interim Payment

Reference is made to:

(i) the €200,000,000 Euro Fixed Rate Enhanced Capital Advantaged Preferred Securities issued by Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding IV LP (the "Issuer" or "LP IV") with ISIN number XS0282978666; and

(ii) US$500,000,000 Fixed Rate Enhanced Capital Advantaged Preferred Securities issued by Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP (the "Issuer" or "LP V") with ISIN number XS0301813522,

hereinafter referred to as the "Securities".

Proposed Interim Payment: the Joint Liquidators of LB GP No.1 Ltd propose to make an initial interim payment relating to the Liquidation Preference (as defined in the relevant prospectus for the Securities) in respect of the Securities. Formal details of the value of the distribution for LP IV and LP V will be provided in due course via a formal payment notice. All depositories, custodians, other intermediaries and the beneficial owners of the Securities are urgently encouraged to ensure that their contact and payment details are correctly recorded with the relevant clearing system.  

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4820A_1-2020-9-29.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aLIQID : Secures DoD Contract to Provide Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure for the US Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama
BU
11:32aWINDSTREAM ENTERPRISE : Wins 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award for WE Connect Partners Portal
BU
11:32aGlobal Executive Search Firm Leathwaite Thrives and Expands in the US Market With the Hire of Partner Kevin Parker as Client Demand Increases.
BU
11:32aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – BTU
BU
11:31aSHOPIFY : Finkelstein becomes president, Lutke adds product officer role
AQ
11:31aQORVO : Announces Closing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
AQ
11:31aUNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 29.09.2020
AQ
11:31aIHP CAPITAL PARTNERS : and Intracorp Transforming 1.5-Acre Seattle Infill Site into New Vibrant Townhome Community
BU
11:31aIndustrial Gearbox Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Adoption of Industrial Automation to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:31aPERNOD RICARD : España Adds St. Petroni Vermouth to Its Portfolio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
2GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : Fully Underwritten Capital In..
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group