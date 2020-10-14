Log in
Lei Lei Wang Ekvall Nominated for LABJ's 2020 Women's Leadership Awards

10/14/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Law firm Smiley Wang-Ekvall – leaders in business bankruptcy, insolvency and reorganization law; business litigation; and real estate transactions – announced today that its Managing Partner Lei Lei Wang Ekvall is a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2020 Women’s Leadership Awards. This year’s Leadership Series and Awards is a three-part virtual symposiums and awards event. With the goal of continuing to engage, inform, educate and inspire, this year’s panelists will cover topics of ongoing importance from leading through change and mentorship to the road to entrepreneurship and navigating today’s work-life balance demands.

Wang Ekvall has served as an advisor in bankruptcy and receiverships for over 25 years. Her practice focuses on insolvency and bankruptcy‑related matters including work-outs, business reorganizations, creditors’ rights, and fiduciary representation in diverse industries including hospitality, real estate, retail, technology, entertainment, and healthcare.

Wang Ekvall is a leader in Southern California’s legal community currently serving as a board member of Community Legal Aid SoCal, a board member of the Los Angeles Bankruptcy Forum, and the vice-chair of the Central District of California Attorney Discipline Committee. She is a past President of the Orange County Bar Association (OCBA) and currently serves on the board of the OCBA Charitable Fund. She is also a past president of the Orange County Bankruptcy Forum, the Orange County Asian American Bar Association, and Community Legal Aid SoCal and has served as a co‑chair and member of the Central District of California Lawyer Representatives to the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference.

In 2020, Wang Ekvall was named one of the ‘Best Lawyers in America - Bankruptcy and Creditors Rights’ and 'The 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers' and in 2019, she was named ‘Attorney of the Year’ by the Orange County Women Lawyers Association.

The Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2020 Women’s Leadership Award winners will be announced on October 21, 2020 at the Virtual Keynote and Awards Program. Click to register for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2020 Women’s Leadership Awards.

Smiley | Wang-Ekvall achieves unparalleled results for its clients in the areas of business litigation, real estate transactions, and bankruptcy and insolvency matters, combining the hands-on attention and cost-effectiveness of a small firm with the depth and breadth of experience of a large firm. Visit http://swelawfirm.com/ to learn more.

© Business Wire 2020

