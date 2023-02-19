Advanced search
Leiji Matsumoto, creator of 'Space Battleship Yamato', dies aged 85

02/19/2023 | 11:28pm EST
Author of several anime and manga series Leiji Matsumoto poses during a photocall for the movie

TOKYO (Reuters) - Leiji Matsumoto, the Japanese manga and anime author known internationally as a creator of the 1970s TV series "Space Battleship Yamato", has died aged 85, his office said on Monday.

Matsumoto gained global fame as director of the series, which was titled "Star Blazers" in the United States.

Other well-known works include the manga series "Galaxy Express 999", which was also turned into a popular anime series.

He is the recipient of several awards from the Japanese government, as well as the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters from the French government.

Matsumoto, who started drawing at the age of six, died of heart failure on Feb. 13 in Tokyo, Japanese media reported.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2023
