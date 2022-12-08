Advanced search
Lekoil reaches agreement with former CEO to end legal proceedings

12/08/2022 | 03:01am EST
LAGOS (Reuters) - London-listed Nigerian oil company Lekoil said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with former CEO and founder Olalekan Akinyanmi to terminate all legal proceedings and settle all claims following his ouster last year.

Akinyanmi last year sued Lekoil for unfair dismissal and breach of contract, the culmination of a bitter dispute between the founder and the firm's then biggest shareholder Metallon.

The dispute drew in Nigeria's Ministry of Petroleum, and created more unwanted public turmoil for the company, which was caught out by a fraudulent loan in 2020.

Lekoil also agreed on Wednesday to change its name to Fenikso Ltd and cease using "Lekoil" name or brand in connection with its business.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
