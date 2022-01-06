Log in
Leman Micro Devices: World-first Clinical Trial Proves Cuffless Mobile Device Sensor and App Measures Blood Pressure With Same Accuracy as Cuff-based Machines

01/06/2022 | 02:17pm EST
e-Checkup and V-Sensor only cuff-and-calibration-free system in the world to meet ISO 81060-2 standard

Leman Micro Devices’ e-Checkup system has successfully completed a world-first clinical trial and proven it is the only completely cuffless and calibration-free sensor and app capable of measuring blood pressure with the accuracy demanded for medical use.

Hypertension (high blood pressure) kills over 10 million people per year. Many people do not know they have it because diagnosis and monitoring require an expensive and cumbersome automatic cuff or repeated checks by a doctor. e-Checkup and its small V-Sensor, which costs only a few dollars, have been developed and industrialised by LMD to be built into a mobile phone or into a wearable or a pocket monitor connected to a phone by Bluetooth and the app on the phone analyses the measurements from the sensor to deliver a clinically-accurate personal blood pressure measurement in under 60 seconds.

The clinical trial was conducted by SVS Medical College in Mahabubnagar, India, a country with a high incidence of hypertension and a large rural population with limited access to a doctor. The trial adhered to the internationally recognised ISO 81060-2 standard that sets the requirements for automatic blood pressure monitors used by hospitals, doctors and consumers. It found that e-Checkup fully complied with all the criteria of the standard.

Dr K. Saumya, Principal Investigator for the trial, said “This device will be a real life-saver in India. It is small and affordable and will alert people to the need to consult a doctor about their blood pressure before they have symptoms and before it gives rise to awful consequences such as stroke, kidney damage, heart attack or blindness”.

Mark-Eric Jones, CEO of LMD added: “We would like to thank SVS for its careful and professional conduct of this trial which will underpin our work to bring this accessible and affordable medical device to global markets. This landmark trial proves that our patented, unique technology makes accurate, life-saving measurements. No other portable device in the world can measure blood pressure without a cuff, either to make the measurement or to calibrate the device frequently.”


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS