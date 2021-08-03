Lemonade Day : National Announces Gallup Senior Partner, Joe Daly, as Board Chairman

Lemonade Day National, a non-profit committed to preparing youth for life through a unique entrepreneurial and experiential program, has elected Joe Daly, Senior Partner with Gallup, as the new Chairman of the Board. Daly has served on the board since 2016.

As a member of Gallup’s management committee, Daly works with global governments, academic institutions, non-profits and corporations to help them solve the world’s most pressing problems using data from the Gallup World Poll.

Gallup supports entrepreneurship with research and data on the drivers of employment, job creation and business startups. Gallup has studied successful entrepreneurs to identify school students with high entrepreneurial talent and then helps leadership direct them to experiences that develop their talents. Daly’s knowledge helped facilitate the development of Lemonade Day’s 2017 and 2020 Youth Impact Study.

“Joe’s extensive experience in studying the talents that distinguish successful entrepreneurs is invaluable to mission success,” said Nicole Cassier-Mason, CEO of Lemonade Day National. “As we develop a Strategic Plan moving us into the future, Joe will apply his knowledge to lead our team, as we serve more youth, with a focus on underserved communities.”

Daly’s predecessor as Board Chairman, Charlie Hamilton, served a five-year term. Under Hamilton’s leadership, the organization grew from 54 to 84 cities and served more than 300,000 kids.

“It is vitally important that financial and business literacy be taught as early as possible. Coupled with experiential learning, it gives our youth the best possible outcomes in their adult lives,” Daly commented. “Our program creates a high level of self-efficacy – a major differentiator. Over the next five years, we plan to impact the lives of one million kids annually.”

About Lemonade Day

Lemonade Day is a non-profit organization dedicated to teaching youth important business, financial, character-building and life skills that are the key ingredients of entrepreneurship. Playing a vital role in the education and workforce ecosystem, Lemonade Day is in 84 licensed markets in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, six U.S. military bases, and growing. Visit lemonadeday.org.

