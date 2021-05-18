LenderClose Grows Team 20% in Q1 2021, Aims to Double by Year End

Lending platform provider expands key departments

LenderClose, a fintech engaged in providing technology solutions to home equity and real estate lenders, onboarded 10 new team members during the first quarter of 2021. With the company’s recent Series B capital raise of $10 million, LenderClose is investing heavily in top talent. The company continues to scale its client acquisition market share and aims to double its talent base by year end.

“We are committed to building a technology company that radically changes the way lending is approached. Building our team with top-level talent is crucial to ensuring we deliver,” said Omar Jordan, Founder/CEO. “Financial institutions are counting on LenderClose to fill the user experience gaps through its technology, in order to meet tomorrow’s borrower expectations.”

Meet LenderClose’s recent hires, moves and promotions:

Sales

Chris Meade, Vice President of Client Relations

Ken Dickerson, Vice President of Sales

Fabio Rivas, Relationship Manager

Jared DeMarino, Sales Executive

Hunter Ingham, Sales Development Representative

Matthew Manyvong, Sales Development Representative

Tyus Mason, Sales Development Representative

Alex Matthys, Sales Development Representative

Faith Santee, Sales Development Representative

Product

Tabitha Ochoa, Product Discovery Manager

Eastyn Fitzgibbon, Product Manager

Magnus Herweyer, Product Manager

Marketing

Kate Gillum, Marketing Communications Coordinator

Operations

Cameron Wilson, Vendor Operations Manager

About LenderClose Inc.

LenderClose is a technology-focused home equity and real estate lending platform which injects speed and efficiencies into the lending process, greatly enhancing the borrowing experience. Based in Des Moines, Iowa, the rapidly growing financial technology company is focused on providing credit unions and community banks innovative lending solutions and automated workflows. To learn more, visit lenderclose.com follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

