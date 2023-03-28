Bailey said in a speech that UK banks were resilient in the face of strains in the global banking system, but noted that interest rate-setters would continue to focus on fighting inflation.
Banks added 1.3%.
The pound strengthened 0.3% as traders weighed the prospects of higher interest rates. [GBP/]
The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, while FTSE 250 climbed 0.2% by 0718 GMT.
Shares of BP added 1.9% after the British oil firm and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) made an offer to jointly acquire 50% of Israeli offshore natural gas producer NewMed Energy for around $4 billion.
Energy stocks rose 1.6%.
Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer advanced 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively, after Ocado Retail, a joint venture between the firms, retained its annual forecast and reported a rise in first-quarter sales.
