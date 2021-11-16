LendingHome Rebrands as Kiavi

New Brand Represents Company’s Strategic Focus on Delivering Innovative Solutions, Data-Driven Intelligence and the Capital Real Estate Investors Need to Scale

LendingHome, one of the nation’s largest lenders to real estate investors (REIs), today announced that it has officially completed its rebrand to Kiavi as part of a larger strategic initiative. The new brand reflects the company’s commitment to help real estate investors realize the full potential of their real estate investment strategies.

Under the new brand, Kiavi will continue to deliver innovative solutions to help REIs tackle persistent challenges facing the real estate industry. Kiavi’s critical data-driven insights, timely access to capital and industry expertise will further empower real estate investors to scale their business and make informed decisions.

“I am thrilled to announce the rebranding to Kiavi. Kiavi represents our focus and commitment to help our customers throughout the real estate lifecycle, and I am excited to kick-off this new chapter,” said Michael Bourque, CEO of Kiavi.

“We face a chronic housing shortage in the U.S. With the cost of raw materials rising and a lack of move-in-ready homes, the dream of owning a home is becoming a challenge for many Americans. Our customers, real estate investors, are helping bridge the gap by revitalizing neighborhoods and rehabilitating homes across the country,” Bourque added. “We recognize that it can be challenging for our customers, particularly in the current environment, to evaluate their investment strategy. We hope that with our technology and insights we will be able to help our customers maximize the full potential of their investments.”

For over a decade the U.S. housing market has struggled to keep up with the demands of potential home buyers. While the need for turnkey homes is growing, over 65% of American homes are over 30 years old.

With more than $7.8B in loans funded and over 35,000 projects to inform the development of Kiavi models, Kiavi can help real estate investors supplement their own local market knowledge to make better, more informed decisions.

About Kiavi

Founded in 2013, Kiavi, formerly known as LendingHome, is one of the largest lenders to real estate investors in the United States. With Kiavi’s data and innovative financing solutions, real estate investors are empowered to make informed decisions, close deals faster and realize the full potential of their real estate investment strategies. Kiavi is committed to helping customers revitalize approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock and provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans1 across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com, and follow us on Twitter. NMLS ID #1125207

1 We define aged housing stock as homes over 30 years old from the original construction date. U.S. Census Bureau, American Housing Survey, 2019.

