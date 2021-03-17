Lennar to spin-off some non-core units, form a rental housing venture

March 17 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp said on Wednesday
it plans to spin-off all or parts of its non-core businesses to
become a pure-play homebuilder and financial services company,
while also creating a joint venture to provide single family
homes for rent.
The move sent the U.S. homebuilder's shares up by more than
9% in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The businesses that the company would spin-off include
Lennar Mortgage Finance, the company's commercial mortgage
business.
Lennar said its new rental venture is called Upward America
Venture and has private equity firm Centerbridge Partners as the
lead investor.
Centerbridge alongside asset manager Allianz Real Estate and
some other institutional investors have committed a total equity
of $1.25 billion for Lennar's new venture, the company said.
On a post-earnings call with investors, Lennar said the
expected size of the spun-off enterprise would be between $3
billion and $5 billion in asset base, with no debt.
