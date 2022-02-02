Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lenovo Climbs the List of Fortune's 2022 World's Most Admired Companies

02/02/2022 | 12:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Fortune magazine published its annual list of the World’s Most Admired Companies, with Lenovo ranked at fifth, climbing from tenth position, for companies within the broad computing industry category. The annual ranking, which evaluates the corporate reputations of global organizations, looks at the 1,000 largest U.S. companies together with Fortune’s Global 500 companies that report annual revenues of US$10 billion or more. Lenovo currently ranks 159 on the Fortune Global 500 list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005766/en/

The list ranks global companies from 52 different industries. Within companies in the ‘computer industry’ sub-category, Lenovo was particularly recognized as “Most Admired” scoring well for the company’s innovation, quality of management, and global competitiveness.

Fortune’s Methodology, in partnership with Korn Ferry, determines the best-regarded companies in 52 industries and involves asking executives, directors, and analysts to rate organizations within their sector against nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

More information on the Fortune Most Admired Companies 2021 can be found here.

Lenovo was also recently recognised as one of the world’s most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights; earned a perfect score for the fifth consecutive year in the Corporate Equality Index, and was recognized in Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender Equality Index.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more, visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:29pCHECKIT : 3 ways to drive up sustainability in restaurants with Checkit
PU
12:29pVIMI FASTENERS S P A : Presentation to the financial community of consolidated preliminary data as at 31 December 2021
PU
12:29pIFC partners with Banco G&T Continental in Guatemala to launch its climate finance business, expand SME and housing finance
PU
12:29pNH HOTEL S A : Group, recognised as third most sustainable hotel company in the world
PU
12:29pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2022, Feb 01 - Naia™ from Eastman showcases sustainability and growth at Première Vision
PU
12:29pAMERICAN EXPRESS : and the Coalition to Back Black Businesses Grant Recipients Reflect on Navigating Entrepreneurship
PU
12:29pCUB ENERGY : Announces Closing of Sale of 35% Interest in KUBGAS
PU
12:29pHOST HOTELS & RESORTS : Included Among World's Most Sustainable Companies in S&P Global's 2022 Sustainability Yearbook
PU
12:29pARC DOCUMENT : to Report 2021 Q4 and FYE Results on Feb 23, 2022
PU
12:29pRLI : Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 5)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2How to invest for inflationary times
3Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..
4Analyst recommendations: AMD, Alphabet, Colgate, Exxon, Clorox...
5Sony lifts forecast as 'Spider-Man' propels quarterly profit

HOT NEWS