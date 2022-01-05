Lenovo Unveils Innovations and Solutions at CES to Power Hybrid Life, Including Smarter Work, Home, and Gaming Products

New ThinkPad™s, ThinkBook™s, Lenovo Legion™ gaming devices, data center innovations, software and solutions make their debut at CES® 2022

At CES 2022, Lenovo™ unveiled a portfolio of innovative new products and solutions designed to empower individuals and businesses in a hybrid world.

The lineup includes a wide range of sophisticated, sustainable products and solutions that support Lenovo’s vision of Smarter Technology for All. Redefining the user experience for breakthrough technologies that support remote and hybrid work, learning and entertainment is at the forefront of Lenovo’s latest innovations.

Business Tech Just Got Better

ThinkPad is an iconic brand and for many years has been a leading laptop in the business market. As we enter ThinkPad’s 30th year, Lenovo is proud to announce the new ThinkPad Z series which includes the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16. These laptops offer a combination of progressive design, modern collaboration experiences, competitive performance, and security alongside our core ThinkPad DNA, powered by AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 series processors for mobile with Microsoft Pluton security processor. From product to packaging, Z series is focused on reducing its impact on the environment without compromising on durability by including green materials, such as vegan leather made from 100% recycled plastic, 75% recycled aluminum, and 100% compostable bamboo and sugarcane fiber for the packaging. Read the full ThinkPad Z series press release here.

At the pinnacle of the ThinkPad portfolio, the latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon 10th Gen, X1 Yoga™ 7th Gen and X1 Nano 2nd Gen, powered by Intel vPro® with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors running Windows 11, are optimized for hybrid workers who seek higher levels of performance, better camera and audio capabilities for more immersive collaboration, and a more secure laptop to protect them from the daily demands of remote work.

As far as desktops go, Lenovo’s new ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 3 has features that elevate it to a highly collaborative and intelligent PC. A redesigned Tiny-in-One (TIO) called TIO Flex reimagines the modular All-in-One business desktop that we introduced to the world back in 2014. Read the full ThinkPad X1, ThinkCentre and TIO Flex press release here.

Lenovo Neptune™ Liquid Cooling Technologies for the Data Center and Beyond

At CES 2022, Lenovo is showcasing its innovative Lenovo Neptune™ liquid cooling technologies, which have expanded to now include GPUs with two new systems for VDI and high-end analytics. With Lenovo Neptune™, Lenovo has led the evolution from energy-saving concept to performance enhancing and energy reuse reality. Lenovo Neptune's approach uses liquid cooling to extract heat from systems with high thermal output, made possible by a three-pronged approach, including Direct to Node (DTN) warm-water cooling, Rear-door Heat Exchanger (RDHX), Thermal Transfer Module (TTM), and other technologies. These technologies can drive down total power consumption for full operation of the server and data center, which can lead to real savings quickly and the benefit continues over the life of the infrastructure. Learn more.

Powerful Tech Solutions for SMBs

Lenovo’s newest series of ThinkBook and ThinkCentre devices are designed with small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in mind and equipped with premium materials, highlighting sophisticated and sustainable designs for the next generation of fearless business owners.

With much of the world working in a hybrid environment, productive multi-tasking has become the new norm. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is changing the dual screen game by introducing the industry’s first 17.3-inch laptop with a built-in secondary 8-inch full color LCD display1.

Designed for professionals on the go, the ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 is a very thin (12.9mm) and light (1.21kg) premium aluminium laptop built on the Intel Evo platform and featuring the latest Intel 12th Gen Core U-Series processors.

Additionally, the new ThinkBook 14 and 16 Gen 4+ i offer users highly flexible and performance-based models. Both are slimmer than previous generation models and offer larger touchpads with a glass surface that adds to the interactive experience.

For growing businesses in need of a wider selection of adaptable high-performance computing solutions, Lenovo created the ThinkCentre™ neo portfolio – which includes the ThinkCentre neo 70t, ThinkCentre 50s, and the ThinkCentre neo 30a 24. These devices showcase the remarkable technological advancements in a new era of interconnected hybrid workforces.

Lenovo’s new Easy Install is a deployment service specifically designed for SMBs that may need support in installing new technology for their employees, whether remote or onsite. This service simplifies the deployment process, giving companies the option to decide when, where and what is being installed while freeing up internal IT resources to focus on more critical issues. Read the full SMB press release here.

Enhanced Displays, From Home Office to Conference Room

Workspaces continue to evolve and customers are looking for consistent technology that enables flexibility between office and home. The ThinkVision™ portfolio expands with a new generation of P series 27-inch professional monitors designed with modular flexibility, digital wellness and sustainability in mind. The 4-sided near edgeless bezel design and QHD displays extend user workspaces and deliver value-added features for efficiency and productivity in home or office environments.

Lenovo also recently introduced a new lineup of ThinkVision large format displays (LFD), which are perfect for meeting rooms or educational spaces. ThinkVision T86, T75 and T65 offer effective collaboration for in-room and remote people thanks to bright 4K displays, integrated Lenovo Smart Whiteboard software with a comfortable writing experience, built-in speakers, microphones, and a modular webcam for smarter video conferencing. Read the full ThinkVision press release here.

Refining Luxury Laptop Design

Showcasing its seventh generation of Yoga 2-in-1 laptops in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Yoga’s debut. The 14-inch convertible Lenovo Yoga 9i with Windows 11 is equipped with up to the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1260P processor combined with Intel Iris® Xe graphics for superior performance. Designed with a new Comfort Edge, the Yoga 9i is easier for consumers to hold on to than ever before, while its reflective high-gloss sidewalls make it even easier to love.

The ultra-portable Lenovo Yoga 7i is available in 14- and 16-inches and is designed to bring entertainment to life. Choose the 14-inch model with up to a 2.8K OLED touchscreen display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for content creation and ultra-vivid picture quality with Dolby Vision, or enhance visuals further with the larger 16-inch touchscreen option.

The 13-inch more eco-friendly Lenovo Yoga 6 is made more sustainably to inspire others to consider how their choices impact the environment. The cover is made with recycled aluminum and includes an option for a fabric-wrapped cover made with 50% recycled plastics and treated with a stain-resistant finish. Read the full Yoga press release here.

Battle-Ready Gaming Devices

Lenovo Legion™ once again delivers on its pursuit of unyielding play and productivity to gamers of every generation and content creators, who can now all universally enjoy premium entertainment and play from home battle stations, dorms, esports arenas – or practically anywhere, and look good doing it too.

The 2022 lineup of gamer PCs, monitors, accessories and software and services include the 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5i Pro and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptops, as well as the 15-inch Lenovo Legion 5i and Lenovo Legion 5 laptops. All four laptops offer Windows 11 gaming performance, excellent mobility and the latest fully powered NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ Laptop GPUs. The Lenovo Legion 5i and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro feature up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor and the Lenovo Legion 5 and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro come with next-gen AMD Ryzen processors.

Also being unveiled are Lenovo’s new, low latency monitors. The Lenovo Legion Y25-30 Monitor is perfect for serious gamers looking for an edge. Both the Lenovo G27qe-20 and Lenovo G24qe-20 monitors are Eyesafe® certified and offer entry-level players low blue light levels and sharp versatility.

A mouse is crucial for every gamer, which is why Lenovo introduced two ergonomically optimized mice designed with optimal grip features. The Lenovo Legion M600s Wireless Gaming Mouse and Lenovo Legion M300s RBG Gaming Mouse are both super-light, weighing under 75g.

Lenovo also created Legion Arena, a centralized gaming hub that links to popular platforms and online stores to consolidate all previously purchased PC games into one platform. Read the full Lenovo Legion gaming press release here.

Expanded Consumer Services

As part of Lenovo's wider ESG commitment, Lenovo introduces its CO2 Offset Service for consumers, launching on all Lenovo Legion and Yoga PCs, including those announced today. Previously only available on commercial devices, the Lenovo CO 2 Offset Service gives customers an easy and transparent way to offset carbon emissions and help the environment with the click of a button. Read the full Lenovo CO 2 Offset Service for consumers press release here.

Additionally, Lenovo Premium Care Plus is the company’s latest in elevated support, designed with the modern user in mind. Within one solution, customers will have access to not only Premium Care but a full suite of advanced Lenovo services including Accidental Damage Protection, Lenovo Smart Performance, Lenovo Migration Assistant and the company’s sealed battery warranty.

Devices for the Modern Home

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa® Built-in is the latest consumer device in Lenovo’s innovative smart home lineup. This smart clock can help the user set timers and reminders, and Alexa is there to help add items to an Amazon cart and control a smart home. Lenovo also released two new smart docking options for the Smart Clock including the Lenovo Ambient Light Dock and the Lenovo Wireless Charging Dock with Night Light.

The functionalities of the Lenovo Smart Frame have also been updated for easier use. Customers can simply use their phone to upload photos to the frame’s built-in memory. Read the full smart home press release here.

Visit Lenovo StoryHub for more detailed product press releases, full specs and images of Lenovo’s CES announcements. Check out the Lenovo CES event page and virtual showcase page for the company’s presence at the event.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

1 Based on Lenovo internal research conducted in November 2021

LENOVO, THINKPAD, THINKBOOK, THINKVISION, LENOVO LEGION, YOGA, and THINKCENTRE are trademarks of Lenovo. Dolby Vision is among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. NVIDIA, GEFORCE, and GEFORCE RTX SUPER are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation. AMAZON and ALEXA are trademarks of Amazon Technologies, Inc. Microsoft Pluton is among trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. Intel, Intel Core and vPro are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. AMD and RYZEN are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices. EYESAFE is the registered trademark of Healthe LLC. CES is a trademark of the Consumer Technology Association. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2021, Lenovo Group Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005098/en/