Lenovo : Introduces As-a-Service Solution for Hosted Desktops with Nutanix

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) with Nutanix announces an As-a-Service solution for Hosted Desktops to help IT decision makers thrive in the new remote hybrid workforce model. According to Lenovo’s recently released “Future of Work and Digital Transformation” study, 83 percent of businesses expect post-pandemic work to be remote at least half the time. Lenovo TruScale™, Lenovo’s first solution for Hosted Desktops with Nutanix, provides companies with a complete and more secure remote work solution. A choice of Lenovo client devices is offered, such as thin clients and PCs, choice of Citrix and other virtual desktop environments, and ThinkAgile HX Series (powered by Nutanix), all licensed to the end user and managed as-a-service. The complete Hosted Desktops solution provides cloud-like simplicity and on-premises performance, with the convenience of a single monthly payment and single point of contact for support.

“Many organizations are modernizing their IT infrastructures to support the growing demands remote work continues to place on their IT systems,” said Kirk Skaugen, Executive Vice President, Lenovo Group and President of Infrastructure Solutions Group. “We are seeing a shift where customers are more interested in as-a-service models to help offset the investment associated with upgrading their IT systems quickly. Lenovo’s collaboration with Nutanix provides customers with a more secure, Hosted Desktop as-a-service solution that is easy to secure, deploy and manage with minimal up-front costs.”

Over the past few years and especially during this global pandemic, industries such as healthcare require the ability to complete more administrative and clinical activities remotely, with added safety and security. Fraser Health Authority, one of Canada’s largest and fastest growing health authorities servicing 1.8 million people in British Columbia, revitalized their data center with Lenovo and Nutanix to ensure high-quality patient services during a province-wide lockdown.

“We see that remote connectivity is more than just a short-term response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of our long-term strategy to ensure we can deliver vital health services no matter what,” said Wesley Kampff, Portfolio Manager, Fraser Health Authority. “To streamline maintenance and support, our preference was to engage a single vendor to deliver the workstations and data center solutions. We were confident that replacing our traditional three-tier architecture with the cutting-edge ThinkAgile HX hyperconverged platform, with Nutanix, would offer the performance, availability and scalability we wanted,” added Kampff.

Secure Desktop Delivery with Cloud-Like Consumption Frees Up IT Resources

Data security continues to rank as the topmost time-consuming challenge among IT departments, especially in a remote work environment. Designed to support a breadth of industries, including healthcare, education and SMB, Lenovo’s TruScale for Hosted Desktops with Nutanix solutions provide cloud-like capabilities with infrastructure on premises, perfect for companies with data privacy compliance or regulatory concerns. Lenovo offers predictable costs through monthly billing to accelerate time-to-value and reduce upfront business expenses. The full solution is available immediately, which includes Lenovo ThinkAgile HX systems supported by software stacks in partnership with Nutanix and Citrix and Lenovo thin clients or PCs, all available via Lenovo TruScale as-a-service:

The simplicity of a fully complete and managed solution: Incorporating devices, data center infrastructure and infrastructure managed services, the Hosted Desktops solution provides predictable, fixed monthly charges, and reduces up-front investment to better align costs with business outcomes.

Improved productivity: Lenovo TruScale™ for Hosted Desktops with Nutanix reduces ongoing management costs within the hosted environment. Lenovo’s services team handles all aspects of the engagement from Professional Services that helps customers right-size and design a successful migration strategy, through to the end-of-life asset removal. Lenovo Managed Services ensures the infrastructure operates smoothly 24/7, freeing up IT administrators’ time to focus on strategic priorities.

Reduce infrastructure management costs by as much as 62%: Lenovo TruScale for Hosted Desktops with Nutanix, running on reliable ThinkAgile HX systems with Nutanix cloud platform software, reduces price per user by co-locating compute, storage and virtualization on a single cluster thus significantly simplifying operations.

“As businesses worldwide look for the way forward beyond this pandemic, they need technology partners to help them embrace the future of work and thrive in a hybrid work model which will be the standard for many organizations,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. “Lenovo’s strategic collaboration with Nutanix provides customers an end-to-end solution一from the hybrid cloud data centers to digital workspaces一to empower employees wherever they are, while also offering businesses a simplified consumption model through Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Services, along with increased flexibility, scalability, performance, and security to navigate the challenges of a distributed workforce.”

Built on Lenovo’s Enterprise ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile portfolio, Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Services can tackle any workload or deployment size and can scale for ultimate flexibility.

Visit TruScale Hosted Desktops for more information on this as-a-service new solution.

LENOVO, LENOVO TRUSCALE, THINKAGILE and THINKSYSTEM are trademarks of Lenovo.

1 Hosted Desktop solution runs on Lenovo infrastructure.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via StoryHub.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005321/en/