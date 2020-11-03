Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lenovo profit beats expectations, helped by remote working trend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 03:17am EST
An employee gestures next to a Lenovo logo at Lenovo Tech World in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest PC maker, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and said it is continuing to benefit from "new normal" remote working after COVID-19.

The Chinese giant said it set new records for group revenue, pre-tax income and net income, and all three key business groups delivered year-on-year growth for the first time in six quarters.

"Last quarter was what I would call a perfect quarter for Lenovo," Chairman Yang Yuanqing told Reuters in a post-results interview.

"I hope the current quarter could be even better." he said.

Lenovo reported a 53% jump in net profit for the quarter ended September to $310 million (239.8 million pounds), beating average analyst estimate of $224 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue increased 7% to $14.5 billion.

With the pandemic forcing companies worldwide to seek work-from-home options and people preferring to stay indoors, the company expects to benefit from increased sales of PCs and tablets.

"Our gaming PCs and our thin-and-light PCs actually grow margin faster than other products," said Yang.

According to research firm Gartner, worldwide shipments of personal computers rose 3.6% in the July-September quarter, due to home entertainment and distance learning needs, along with the strongest growth the U.S. PC market has seen in 10 years.

Yang predicted a further 5% to 10% industry-wide increase of total addressable market for PCs next year.

Lenovo strengthened its lead in PCs with 25.7% of the market, ahead of HP Inc and Dell Technologies which had 21.6% and 15.2% share, respectively.

Yang said a component supply shortage, particularly for display and integrated circuit, is keeping the company from meeting 100% customer demand.

"The issue is not demand, it's supply. If we can fill enough supply, we can sell more products," he said.

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

By Pei Li


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.05% 60.29 Delayed Quote.17.32%
GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED -0.70% 7.1 End-of-day quote.-18.20%
HP INC. 2.51% 18.41 Delayed Quote.-10.41%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED 1.65% 4.93 End-of-day quote.-5.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:22aUK regulator, insurers, set for November court battle over COVID-19 case
RE
03:20aBOOHOO : Standard Life Aberdeen to toughen engagement process after Boohoo scandal
RE
03:20aORANGE BELGIUM S A : Disclosure of transactions
PU
03:20aNOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE ET D'ACTIONS : octobre 2020
PU
03:20aSHFF - LIMITED - BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT : Annual Compliance Report
PU
03:20aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Fosun Pharma Announces 2020 Third Quarterly Report Innovative Drug Development Entered Intensive Harvest Period and Performance Continued Steady Growth
PU
03:19aWIRECARD : German regulators were 'deficient' in supervising Wirecard, says EU watchdog
RE
03:18aAHLSTROM MUNKSJÖ OYJ : Munksjö Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Johannes Gullichsen)
AQ
03:17aIWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Regus operator IWG sees improving sales activity
RE
03:17aLenovo profit beats expectations, helped by remote working trend
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL MARKETS UNDER TRUMP: Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
2BAYER AG : Bayer takes more than $10 billion writedown, flags higher Roundup settlement bill
3EXCLUSIVE: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank wants out but sees no good options - sources
4NEXTDECADE CORPORATION : U.S. senator warns France's Macron over gas exports deal delay
5BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : BC TECHNOLOGY : Hong Kong wants cryptocurrency trading platforms to be regulated..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group