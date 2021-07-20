Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lenovo :'s Back to School Sale Helps Students and Educators Stay Connected

07/20/2021 | 11:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sale includes up to 75% off select electronics and 55% on PCs

During Lenovo’s Back to School Sale, customers can shop for the top technology products at low prices. Students and educators need the best equipment as they return to school. Beginning on July 19 and running until August 22, Lenovo is offering doorbuster deals, and huge discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, tablets, monitors, and accessories at lenovo.com.

The sale will feature MyLenovo Rewards member deals, deep discounts on nearly all ThinkPad products, and laptops starting at $239. Lenovo also partnered with ID.me to offer students and teachers the opportunity to save an extra 10% off sitewide from July 19 through August 22 to help everyone gear up for learning this year.*

Check lenovo.com each week of the sale to save big on Lenovo's best-selling products. Below are a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s Back to School sale**:

  • July 19-25
    • Save up to 55% on PCs and up to 75% on select tablets, monitors, and accessories
  • July 26-August 1
    • Early access to doorbuster deals on select PCs and accessories
    • MyLenovo Rewards members are eligible to earn 3x rewards on all non-PC items
  • August 2-15
    • Nearly all ThinkPad products on sale
    • Doorbuster deals launching throughout the day
    • MyLenovo Rewards members are eligible to earn 2x rewards sitewide [August 2-9]
  • August 16-22
    • Save up to 55% on PCs and up to 75% on select tablets, monitors, and accessories
    • Select ThinkPads up to 50% off

“The pandemic emphasized the need for smart technology at home and in classrooms,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. “These deals help provide students, parents, and educators access to the affordable technology necessary to tackle any challenge that comes their way.”

For more details on the great offers included in Lenovo’s Back to School Sale, please visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters

*Exclusions apply to doorbusters, clearance products, and other select items.
**Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best availability.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aDATA KNIGHTS ACQUISITION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
11:53aOnKure Builds its Discovery Team and Appoints Heads of Computational Drug Discovery and Pharmacology
BU
11:52aSPLUNKER STORIES : Tanya Pfeffer
PU
11:52aSPLUNK : Taking Inventory of Your Google Cloud
PU
11:52aZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Did You Know There's a Simple “Stoplight” Test That Will Triage Most Zebra Mobile Device Issues on the Spot – Without Having to Call IT or Send It into the Repair Center?
PU
11:52aZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : It's Time to Destigmatize Women's Mental Health, Especially Within the Asian Community. Here's How Companies Can Help.
PU
11:52aALUMIFUEL POWER CORP : Profile Verified
AQ
11:51aLODEPAY ANNOUNCES ITS SUMMER SILVER SQUEEZE : The Anti-Inflation Event of the Season
PR
11:50aTHE OUTDOOR DIARIES : Andy McKenna, Multiple Sclerosis and Mountain Biking
PU
11:50aSOCIAL MEDIA NEWS : The 5 Biggest Stories of the Week
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks staunch sell-off even as global economy fears linger
5'BEST DAY EVER': billionaire Bezos has successful first space jaunt

HOT NEWS