Leon Black to step down as MoMA chairman - NYT

March 26 (Reuters) - Leon Black, co-founder of private
equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, would not
stand for re-election as chairman of the Museum of Modern Art
(MoMA), the New York Times reported, citing people with
knowledge of the decision.
Black, 69, informed the executive committee of MoMA's board
of his intention at a specially convened remote meeting on
Friday, the report said.
MoMA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
Earlier this week, Black stepped down as chairman of Apollo,
which he co-founded 31 years ago, months after relinquishing his
position as chief executive officer of the company in January
following a report by law firm Dechert.
An independent review by Dechert revealed that Black had
paid late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
$158 million for advice on tax and estate planning and related
services between 2012 and 2017.
Although the review cleared Black of any wrongdoing, a
series of corporate governance changes triggered by the review
forced Black to step down from his executive positions at
Apollo.
