Leonardo, Iveco win Brazil order worth up to 2 billion euros, Italy's defence minister says

"(This) demonstrates the excellence of Italian industry in the world and excellent teamwork," Guido Crosetto said in a statement.

CIO, the 50-50 consortium between Leonardo and Iveco, later on Friday said in a separate statement that it had won the contract to supply 8-wheel drive Centauro II armoured vehicles fitted with a 120 mm armament.

It did not say how many vehicles it would supply nor give the value of the deal.

($1 = 0.9614 euros)

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Gianluca Semeraro, Kirsten Donovan)