Leonardo247 : Names Suellen McFarling to its Board of Directors

COO McFarling brings 20 years of proptech expertise to the real estate operations, maintenance and risk management software company

Leonardo247, the leader in remote monitoring of onsite multifamily operations, today announced that Chief Operating Officer Suellen McFarling joins its board of directors, the first woman to achieve this level of leadership in the company's history. McFarling brings more than 20 years of proptech experience to the seven-person board.

"Suellen is one of the amazing unicorns in the proptech market, who brings operational, technological and sales skillsets which has further fueled our unprecedented growth," said Daniel Cunningham, Founder, CEO and board member of Leonardo247. "She is a pioneer in the industry, introducing new technology solutions to multifamily owners, operators and investors, and she has built strong strategic partnerships for Leonardo247 to excel quickly. McFarling is a thought leader who provides the company's customers with unique advantages to achieve their business goals."

McFarling has helped entrepreneurs in the real estate technology industry to build and grow profitable businesses for the past 20 years. Prior to Leonardo247, McFarling delivered innovative solutions to multifamily owners, operators and investors that have become standard industry best practices, including automated credit and criminal background checks for new residents, lead management and social media technologies. With her consultative approach and leadership skills, McFarling has built and nurtured meaningful strategic partnerships throughout the multifamily industry.

Since McFarling joined in 2015, Leonardo247 has grown more than 100% year over year and is on pace to exceed 4,000 properties installed on the platform by the end of 2020. The Leonardo247 SaaS solution automates workflows, maintenance schedules, inspections, work orders, communications, policies, procedures and best practices in apartment operations on any device. Operators use Leonardo to remotely manage the day-to-day activities onsite and create one centralized source of proactive guidance, consistent communication, and task transparency, so that property operations teams can maximize investor value.

Leonardo247 is the first of its kind remote performance management software that streamlines operations for real estate managers by delivering daily guidance to onsite operations teams and offers management executives real-time visibility into activities at their properties. Leonardo247 mitigates operational risk and improves consistency, transparency and accountability across an entire organization. For more information, visit www.leonardo247.com.

