Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leonardo247 : Secures Machine Learning Patent to Identify Code Compliance Issues

12/02/2020 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Remote monitoring software company continues its technology leadership in multifamily property management

Leonardo247, the leader in remote monitoring of onsite multifamily operations, today announced the company was awarded U.S. Patent (No. 10,867,135) that gives Leonardo247 rights to a process of using expert knowledge combined with limited data to "jumpstart" a machine learning (ML) algorithm that reduces the time necessary to achieve accurate ML output. Leonardo247 uses this artificial intelligence (AI) to translate municipal codes into actionable maintenance compliance tasks to ensure adherence to applicable laws.

"Our advanced technology solutions make it simple and cost-effective to manage and maintain a commercial real estate property in accordance with local codes and avoid costly fines, litigation, or even criminal penalties that can arise from neglecting to do so," said Daniel Cunningham, Founder and CEO of Leonardo247 and co-inventor of the patent. "This patent validates our unique code compliance engine and further differentiates our offering and competitive advantage in the market."

Typically, active machine learning requires the time-consuming operation of manually gathering thousands of examples for each specific match, which can then translate to millions of data samples in an area as in-depth and complex as statutes and regulations. However, Leonardo247's newly developed technology uses an intelligent initial data set and limited supervised machine learning to dramatically speed up the unsupervised machine learning process. Natural language understanding, in this case of legalese, then matches the intention of each maintenance compliance code to its unique practical application using smarter hierarchical clustering. The resultant system then continuously monitors and recognizes changes to or the addition of new laws.

Code compliance is one feature the Leonardo247 SaaS solution provides to fully-automate maintenance schedules, inspections, work orders, communication, policies, procedures and best practices in apartment operations from any digital device. Property management executives use Leonardo to remotely manage the day-to-day activities onsite and get real-time visibility into what work is occurring and when it is completed.

The patent award comes just weeks after the proptech company raised $9.5 million from Level Equity. Since launching in 2014, Leonardo247 has experienced tremendous adoption, having since grown organically over 100% year over year. With the growing demand for its remote management capabilities, it is on pace to exceed 4,000 properties installed on the platform by the end of 2020.

About Leonardo247

Leonardo247 is the first of its kind remote performance management software that streamlines operations for real estate managers by delivering daily guidance to onsite operations teams and offers management executives real-time visibility into activities at their properties. Leonardo247 mitigates operational risk and improves consistency, transparency and accountability across an entire organization. For more information, visit www.leonardo247.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aWho, when and how? A look at the UK's vaccination rollout
AQ
11:18aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:17aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : TUI secures third bailout in COVID travel slump survival battle
RE
11:17aEINHELL GERMANY : Preliminary financial figures as at 30 November 2020 / adjustment to forecasts
PU
11:17aMANAGING THE TRANSITION : securing Australia's energy needs and export future
PU
11:17aMinutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting of 16 and 17 November 2020
PU
11:17aMilking the Power of Nuclear Technology to Benefit Women Dairy Farmers in Sri Lanka
PU
11:17aCAE : Sonya Branco named one of Canada's Most Powerful Women of 2020
PU
11:16aEXCLUSIVE : LSE to win EU approval for $27 billion Refinitiv deal - sources
RE
11:16aAMS : Innovation Delivers the World's Most Accurate Digital Temperature Sensor for Wearable Devices and Data Centers
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in major push into electric cars
3Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
4Global equities hover near record highs as stimulus hopes build
5IP GROUP PLC : IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Change of Auditor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ