Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leonardo247 Wins the 2021 Multi-Housing News Excellence Award for Most Innovative Technology

12/03/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Multi-Housing News Excellence Awards program recognized Leonardo247 for its cutting-edge technology that streamlines operations for property managers

Leonardo247, the award-winning property operations and maintenance software developer, today announced that the company won the silver medal in the 2021 Multi-Housing News Excellence Award for Most Innovative Technology. The 2021 winners were selected by a panel of judges representing expertise across all multifamily disciplines. Multi-Housing News revealed the winners at the virtual event yesterday, December 2nd, 2021.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Leonardo247 founder and CEO, Daniel Cunningham. “Our goal with the Leonardo247 platform is leveraging AI and cloud technologies to make property operations and maintenance simpler and smarter for those who manage it, and provide rich, accurate data and insights for those who own it. To be recognized by such a broad spectrum of our peers with the Most Innovative Technology award is evidence that we are achieving that goal.”

Leonardo247 offers three software-as-a-service products: an integrated property operations and maintenance platform, a self-service due diligence platform and a newly introduced property risk data management and reporting platform. The company has more than 1.5 million multifamily units residing on its platform, and it recently ranked it near the top 10% on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States.

The Multi-Housing News Excellence Awards program honors the multifamily industry’s most noteworthy people, companies, and properties that created new projects and developed technology that helped faculty managers and residents despite the past tough year. The Most Innovative Technology Award category recognizes the company that incorporated cutting-edge technology that appeals to their specific demographic of residents and technology companies that have developed new products for multifamily companies or properties.

About Leonardo247

Leonardo247 is the award-winning developer of the Leonardo247 smart property operations and maintenance platform. Cloud-based and mobile-first, Leo streamlines operations for multifamily real estate owners and operators by delivering daily tasks, workflows, inspections, and procedures to onsite operations teams on the go. The platform integrates with the industry’s leading property management and enterprise systems providing management with real-time visibility into physical operations, risk mitigation, and asset performance across the entire organization. With more than 1.5 million units under care, the nation's largest multifamily property owners and managers depend on Leo to keep their communities happy, healthy and in top condition. For more information, call (877) 995-3662 or visit www.leonardo247.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:04aIAMPOSSIBLE Foundation and The Capables Book Series Join Forces to Launch the I am Capable Movement on December 3rd, International Day of Persons with Disabilities
PR
11:04aAM Affirms Credit Ratings of Legal & General Group Plc and Its Subsidiaries
BU
11:03aWallenstam sells in Tyresö
AQ
11:02aUNION PLUS : Wireless Savings
PU
11:02aPROFILE & SOFTWARE : Announcement 9635/2021 (no English translation available)
PU
11:02aHOUSE OF AGRICULTURE SPIROY S A : Announcement 9636/2021 (no English translation available)
PU
11:02aEXACT SCIENCES : Going the Extra Mile
PU
11:02aNOVEMBER 2021 JOBS REPORT : Employers Add 210,000 Jobs
PU
11:02aUNITED UTILITIES : has been ranked 7th in The Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers List!
PU
11:02aITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : Avvio di un nuovo programma di buyback
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK Regulator Won't Refer Thermo Fisher's Acquisition of PPD for Further..
2SIEMENS AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
3U.S. job growth slows; unemployment rate plunges to 4.2%
4Equity rally wavers as Omicron keeps investors humble
5HSBC boss warns costs will soar if Brexit fragments European financial ..

HOT NEWS