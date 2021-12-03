Leonardo247 Wins the 2021 Multi-Housing News Excellence Award for Most Innovative Technology

The Multi-Housing News Excellence Awards program recognized Leonardo247 for its cutting-edge technology that streamlines operations for property managers

Leonardo247, the award-winning property operations and maintenance software developer, today announced that the company won the silver medal in the 2021 Multi-Housing News Excellence Award for Most Innovative Technology. The 2021 winners were selected by a panel of judges representing expertise across all multifamily disciplines. Multi-Housing News revealed the winners at the virtual event yesterday, December 2nd, 2021.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Leonardo247 founder and CEO, Daniel Cunningham. “Our goal with the Leonardo247 platform is leveraging AI and cloud technologies to make property operations and maintenance simpler and smarter for those who manage it, and provide rich, accurate data and insights for those who own it. To be recognized by such a broad spectrum of our peers with the Most Innovative Technology award is evidence that we are achieving that goal.”

Leonardo247 offers three software-as-a-service products: an integrated property operations and maintenance platform, a self-service due diligence platform and a newly introduced property risk data management and reporting platform. The company has more than 1.5 million multifamily units residing on its platform, and it recently ranked it near the top 10% on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States.

The Multi-Housing News Excellence Awards program honors the multifamily industry’s most noteworthy people, companies, and properties that created new projects and developed technology that helped faculty managers and residents despite the past tough year. The Most Innovative Technology Award category recognizes the company that incorporated cutting-edge technology that appeals to their specific demographic of residents and technology companies that have developed new products for multifamily companies or properties.

About Leonardo247

Leonardo247 is the award-winning developer of the Leonardo247 smart property operations and maintenance platform. Cloud-based and mobile-first, Leo streamlines operations for multifamily real estate owners and operators by delivering daily tasks, workflows, inspections, and procedures to onsite operations teams on the go. The platform integrates with the industry’s leading property management and enterprise systems providing management with real-time visibility into physical operations, risk mitigation, and asset performance across the entire organization. With more than 1.5 million units under care, the nation's largest multifamily property owners and managers depend on Leo to keep their communities happy, healthy and in top condition. For more information, call (877) 995-3662 or visit www.leonardo247.com.

