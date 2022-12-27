Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Leonteq lowers profit expectations on reduced demand

12/27/2022 | 02:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss fintech Leonteq said on Tuesday that it was lowering its profit expectations for 2022 due to reduced client demand in the second half of the year.

"Leonteq continued to register reduced client demand on the back of an overall challenging market environment but recorded stable monthly net fee income over the same period," it said.

The company said it expects to report a group net profit for 2022, without giving any exact numbers. Its previous guidance was that it would exceed the prior year's group net profit of 155.7 million Swiss francs ($167.3 million).

Leonteq's shares plunged in October after the Financial Times said whistleblowers had accused consultants EY of whitewashing suspicious trades in an investigation it conducted this year for Leonteq.

The company, which offers structured investment products, said internal and external investigations had found no evidence to support the allegations raised by the Financial Times.

On Tuesday Leonteq also said that it had reached a settlement in a legacy case originally put forward by Old Mutual International, since acquired by Utmost, related to alleged events that took place between 2012 and 2016.

($1 = 0.9305 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing By Tom Hogue, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEONTEQ AG -2.48% 43.3 Delayed Quote.-35.93%
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED 1.79% 10.78 End-of-day quote.-17.71%
Latest news "Economy"
03:22aThai finmin: plans budget deficit of 593 bln baht in fiscal year…
RE
03:07aBangladesh tries to stop Rohingya risking their lives at sea - official
RE
03:05aGerman businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
RE
03:05aRussian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh
RE
03:04aGerman businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
RE
02:52aTaiwan reappoints Yang Chin-long as central bank governor
RE
02:49aChina will publish COVID data once a month when disease comes under Category B management
RE
02:37aChina to eventually publish data on covid cases once a month whe…
RE
02:36aChina stocks jump on easing COVID curbs
RE
02:34aNew Delhi fog disrupts air and rail travel
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
2German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
3Russian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh
4Dollar slips as risk appetite rises; Australia, NZ dollars surge
5Enel Signs EUR12 Billion Revolving Credit Facility

HOT NEWS