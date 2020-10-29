Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leslie A. Beavers Joins Academy Securities' Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:34am EDT

Academy Securities, a registered broker-dealer, certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE), and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), today announced the addition of Leslie A. Beavers to its Advisory Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005270/en/

Leslie Beavers (Photo: Business Wire)

Leslie Beavers (Photo: Business Wire)

Leslie A. Beavers currently serves as a Brigadier General in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Prior to joining Academy, Leslie Beavers was the Deputy Director of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Enterprise Capabilities for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security. She co-led the transformation and modernization of the Nation’s multi-billion-dollar annual investment in Defense Intelligence Enterprise infrastructure from January 2018 to April 2020. Previously, Ms. Beavers led the Defense Contract Management Agency’s number one priority to identify, correct, and control enterprise Information Technology resources and acquisitions processes.

“Leslie Beavers will add tremendous value to the Advisory Board and our efforts to advise clients on geopolitical issues,” stated Academy’s Chairman and CEO Chance Mims, “Academy’s clients will benefit from her knowledge of the defense industry as well as her strong management capability.”

Leslie Beavers is a GE Certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and has years of independent consulting experience for major corporations in the Oil & Gas, Entertainment, Healthcare and Defense industries. She graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1991.

Ms. Beavers commented on joining Academy Securities: “Academy Securities provides a unique opportunity to bring together national defense and corporate experience for the financial community. I am very excited to be a part of this exceptional team and look forward to adding my voice to Academy’s valuable insights.”

“Leslie Beavers is an accomplished individual and Academy is honored to have her on the Advisory Board. We look forward to improving our offering with her expertise while accomplishing our mission of hiring and training returning veteran heroes,” stated Academy’s President Phil McConkey.

About Academy Securities

Academy Securities is a preeminent disabled veteran owned investment bank with strength in capital markets, public finance, fixed income, and equity trading. Leadership and staff have had intensive military training prior to entering and gaining in depth financial services experience in global capital markets. We are mission driven with a high ethical code, a solid sense of accountability and strive for excellence in the pursuit of our clients’ success. Intellectual assets, strong visionary leaders and a proud team commitment bring out the best in each other for the benefit of our clients. Academy is our nation’s first and only post-9/11 disabled veteran owned investment bank and is a certified as a DVBE, SDVOSB, and MBE. The firm has a strong top and middle tier client base served by a national platform with offices in New York, San Diego, Chicago, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Chapel Hill, Atlanta, Sacramento and Kansas City. Information about Academy Securities is available at www.academysecurities.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:56aTAPESTRY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56aBLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:56aUNITIL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56aVISTEON : Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
06:56aCBIZ : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56aBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Initiates Trial to Evaluate WATCHMAN FLX™ Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device as First-Line Treatment for People at Risk of Stroke
PR
06:56aAMETEK : Announces Third Quarter Results and Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance
PR
06:56aAmesite Launches New Plug-and-Play Course Creation for Remote Learning and Business Training
PR
06:56aMSG NETWORKS INC. : to Host Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Conference Call
BU
06:56aSONIC AUTOMOTIVE : Reports All-Time Record Third Quarter Earnings
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Record U.S. third-quarter growth expected; healing from COVID-19 still a long way
4Boeing deepens job cuts as twin crises extend losses
5ERICSSON AB : Nokia cuts profit forecast and revamps strategy, shares slump 13%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group