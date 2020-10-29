Leslie A. Beavers Joins Academy Securities' Advisory Board

Academy Securities, a registered broker-dealer, certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE), and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), today announced the addition of Leslie A. Beavers to its Advisory Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005270/en/

Leslie Beavers (Photo: Business Wire)

Leslie A. Beavers currently serves as a Brigadier General in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Prior to joining Academy, Leslie Beavers was the Deputy Director of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Enterprise Capabilities for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security. She co-led the transformation and modernization of the Nation’s multi-billion-dollar annual investment in Defense Intelligence Enterprise infrastructure from January 2018 to April 2020. Previously, Ms. Beavers led the Defense Contract Management Agency’s number one priority to identify, correct, and control enterprise Information Technology resources and acquisitions processes.

“Leslie Beavers will add tremendous value to the Advisory Board and our efforts to advise clients on geopolitical issues,” stated Academy’s Chairman and CEO Chance Mims, “Academy’s clients will benefit from her knowledge of the defense industry as well as her strong management capability.”

Leslie Beavers is a GE Certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and has years of independent consulting experience for major corporations in the Oil & Gas, Entertainment, Healthcare and Defense industries. She graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1991.

Ms. Beavers commented on joining Academy Securities: “Academy Securities provides a unique opportunity to bring together national defense and corporate experience for the financial community. I am very excited to be a part of this exceptional team and look forward to adding my voice to Academy’s valuable insights.”

“Leslie Beavers is an accomplished individual and Academy is honored to have her on the Advisory Board. We look forward to improving our offering with her expertise while accomplishing our mission of hiring and training returning veteran heroes,” stated Academy’s President Phil McConkey.

About Academy Securities

Academy Securities is a preeminent disabled veteran owned investment bank with strength in capital markets, public finance, fixed income, and equity trading. Leadership and staff have had intensive military training prior to entering and gaining in depth financial services experience in global capital markets. We are mission driven with a high ethical code, a solid sense of accountability and strive for excellence in the pursuit of our clients’ success. Intellectual assets, strong visionary leaders and a proud team commitment bring out the best in each other for the benefit of our clients. Academy is our nation’s first and only post-9/11 disabled veteran owned investment bank and is a certified as a DVBE, SDVOSB, and MBE. The firm has a strong top and middle tier client base served by a national platform with offices in New York, San Diego, Chicago, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Chapel Hill, Atlanta, Sacramento and Kansas City. Information about Academy Securities is available at www.academysecurities.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005270/en/