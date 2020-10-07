Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leslie's, Inc. Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

PHOENIX, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's"), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. Leslie's intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "LESL". The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and BofA Securities will serve as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, attention: Prospectus Department, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed initial public offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Leslie's

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie's markets its products through more than 900 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Contacts


Investors

Farah Soi/Caitlin Churchill

ICR

investorrelations@lesl.com

Media

Robert Rendine/Jenny Gore/David Isaacs

Sard Verbinnen & Co

media@lesl.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leslies-inc-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-301148107.html

SOURCE Leslie’s, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pNORTHEAST BANK : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
05:59pNORTHEAST BANK : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")
PU
05:59pGRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Change of Member of the Corporate Board
PU
05:55pBRF S A : Minutes of The Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting
PU
05:55pScientists Work to Cut Greenhouse Gases, One Cow Burp at a Time
PU
05:55pASQ : Geophysics targets at asq/devex jv in julimar region, wa
PU
05:55pDEVEX RESOURCES : Multiple late-time EM conductors - Sovereign Project
PU
05:55pADEVINTA : ADE) – Extraordinary General Meeting – 29 October 2020
PU
05:52pEASYJET : UK's easyJet signals it may need more government support - Sky News
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group