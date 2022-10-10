Advanced search
Lesotho's RFP wins most seats in election, falls short of majority

10/10/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
Lesotho elects new parliament amid unresolved political crisis

MASERU (Reuters) - Lesotho's Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party emerged as the single biggest party after it won 56 parliamentary seats in last week's election, but fell short of a clear majority, the election commission said on Monday.

The RFP now has to court other parties to gain a majority in the 120-member parliament.

Should RFP, formed by diamond magnate Sam Matekane in March, secure control of a majority in parliament through coalitions, it would pave the way for a change in government in the southern African mountain kingdom.

Lesotho has been marred by years of political instability under the current governing party, the All Basotho Convention (ABC).

The election went ahead despite a deadlock in parliament on a whole gamut of major constitutional reforms that were meant to be enacted ahead of the vote in order to bring order to the country's fractious politics.

Lesotho's national assembly comprises a total of 120 seats, of which 80 are won through the "first-past-the-post" voting.

The remaining 40 seats are allocated using the proportional representation system, under which competing political parties get seats based on their total national votes.

(Reporting by Marafaele Mohloboli; Writing by Bhargav Acharya and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2022
