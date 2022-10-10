Lesotho's RFP wins most seats in election, falls short of majority

The RFP now has to court other parties to gain a majority in the 120-member parliament.

Should RFP, formed by diamond magnate Sam Matekane in March, secure control of a majority in parliament through coalitions, it would pave the way for a change in government in the southern African mountain kingdom.

Lesotho has been marred by years of political instability under the current governing party, the All Basotho Convention (ABC).

The election went ahead despite a deadlock in parliament on a whole gamut of major constitutional reforms that were meant to be enacted ahead of the vote in order to bring order to the country's fractious politics.

Lesotho's national assembly comprises a total of 120 seats, of which 80 are won through the "first-past-the-post" voting.

The remaining 40 seats are allocated using the proportional representation system, under which competing political parties get seats based on their total national votes.

