Lessons from the Marshall Plan for the European Recovery Plan

Published on 10/29/2021

The EU post-Covid recovery plan is the largest European-wide fiscal stimulus in 70 years. This post revisits the experience of the Marshall Plan by highlighting the role of structural effects, conditionality design, the need to prepare the plan exit, the influence of fundamentals and the importance of the plan's success as a vector of European integration.

Chart 1: Marshall Plan and European plan by type of aid and size of investments financed (% of GDP of recipient countries)

Sources: Mutual Security Program, BIS, US Congress, ECA, FRED, Eurostat, Commission. Authors' calculations. Note: Aid in $1948 and €2020 over GDP in 1948 and 2020, recovery plan investments estimated on the basis of the NRRP. In the case of the European recovery plan, aid consists of available loans and grants.

Two plans of similar magnitude, but different natures As part of the Marshall Plan, between 1948 and 1952 the United States transferred to 16 European countries - not including Soviet bloc countries - an amount of close to 10.5% of their GDP. Today, the European Union's response to the Covid-19 crisis - including the potential disbursements under the NextGenerationEU (NGEU) recovery plan and the April 2020 support measures (SURE, ESM and EIB) - is of a similar magnitude, amounting to almost 10.1% of its GDP. The levels of long-term investment set out in the Marshall Plan and provided for by NGEU are also very similar (Chart 1), at around 4% of GDP. However, the composition and origin of financing differ. The Marshall Plan was largely implemented through grants (90%) rather than loans (10%) and was financed externally by the United States. The European plan has a more heterogeneous composition, with potentially 54% loans, 31% grants and 15% of guarantees, financed by the EU. The contexts in which the two plans were set up are also different. In 1948, the recipients of the plan were emerging from a centrally planned war economy and faced monetary instability, as well as budget and current account deficits (Bossuat, 2008; Crafts, 2011). This macroeconomic background made it particularly difficult to finance the necessary investment for post-war reconstruction (Eichengreen and Uzan, 1992). Additionally, there were significant political and social risks, including the threat of countries shifting towards the Soviet bloc. NGEU, on the other hand, aims to support countries whose public finances have been severely constrained by the Covid-19 crisis in their economic recovery and reform process, as well as in financing their green and digital transitions. Both plans, however, have a common dual objective of providing macroeconomic stabilisation and supporting the renewal of the capital stock through public investment (Chart 2). We quantify the latter using, respectively, data from the Mutual Security Program for the Marshall Plan and data from the National Recovery and Resilience Plans (NRRP), which define the investment projects (fixed, human and natural capital) to be implemented until 2026.

Chart 2: Investments financed by the Marshall Plan and the European recovery plan (% of GDP of recipient countries) Sources: MSP, BIS, US Congress, ECA, FRED, Eurostat, Commission. Authors' calculations. Note: Includes investment in infrastructure, production modernisation and reconstruction for the Marshall Plan; NRRP amounts for the NGEU.

The Marshall Plan directly contributed to the modernisation of European means of production Thanks to the Marshall Plan, significant investments were made for the reconstruction and modernisation of the European capital stock. Most of the plan was allocated through counterparty funds, financed by the sale of US equipment and raw materials to domestic agents and managed jointly with the administrators of the US Economic Cooperation Administration (ECA) in Europe. The ECA's conditionality strategy was characterised by its flexibility, which made it possible to use counterparty funds differently in each country (Table 1). While the United Kingdom employed most of the plan for fiscal and monetary stabilisation purposes, Italy, Germany, and France largely increased public investment.

Table 1: Breakdown of counterparty funds aid by purpose of approval Source: Mutual Security Program, 1952, Second report to Congress. Note: The other countries are Austria, Benelux, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Turkey and Yugoslavia.