Lessons of hunger: pandemic prompts fresh thinking, new players in U.S. food aid

(Corrects paragraph to say 9 that people on probation, not
parole, help out at New York City Department of Probation
pantries)
CHICAGO, March 23 (Reuters) - On a recent morning in
Chicago's Southwest side, young workers hefted boxes of food
into vans for delivery. Borders staked out by rival gangs
prevented many hungry people from visiting the New Life Centers'
food distribution site. So workers brought the food to them.
A year ago, food had a small role at New Life Centers, a
church and community outreach program that works to defuse gang
tensions. Since June 2020 however, the organization has
partnered with local food banks and donors to provide food to
around 6,000 families each week. It will continue the stepped-up
effort even when the pandemic is over, finding that food
delivery opens doors for conflict-resolution workers.
"That's how relationships get built," said Paulino Vargas,
New Life Centers' street outreach program manager.
The United States, the world's richest country, had pockets
of hunger before the pandemic put millions of people out of work
last year. But now the problem has intensified in urban and
rural areas where residents do not have consistent access to
nutritious food. Demand at Feeding America, a national network
of food banks, rose by 60% during the pandemic.
Even as the U.S. economy recovers with government stimulus
and falling COVID-19 cases, hunger worsens. The Congressional
Budget Office in February predicted the number of Americans
using food stamps to buy food would peak at 44 million in 2022,
up from 36.8 million pre-pandemic, before starting to decrease
in 2023.
In the past, food security was mainly the concern of food
banks and food pantries, but now all kinds of community
organizations and other groups are getting involved - from
anti-violence workers in Chicago to New York City probation
officers. Meanwhile, food pantries nationwide have changed in
ways that will continue post-pandemic.
Working with partners such as the Food Bank for New York
City, the New York probation department has in recent months
increased from once to three times a week the number of days the
Nutrition Kitchen food pantries it runs are open and plans to
continue the longer hours after the pandemic. The department
sees the food pantries as a way to address recidivism as well as
to help the wider community.
"People can't get back on their feet if they're hungry,"
said Steve Cacace, who as director of the probation department's
Community Resource Unit leads the pantry project.
The department also will keep turning to people on probation
to help out at the pantries. In some cases, as when Eric Burks
started packing boxes of food and tracking the numbers of people
served at a Nutrition Kitchen in his home borough of Queens, it
can help people complete community-service hours.
"I finished my community service, I started coming back
every day," Burks said. After a day in which he might help serve
more than 200 people at the pantry, he uses a shopping cart to
deliver food to neighbors who are unable to make the trip to the
Nutrition Kitchen.
In Chicago, New Life Centers' executive director, Matt
DeMateo, has seen an opportunity for young people to be
empowered "as givers."
When her college transitioned to online learning during the
pandemic, Diana Franco, 20, dropped out and poured more time
into volunteering at New Life Centers. With government grants
and private donations, the center hired 15 new employees to
manage food aid, including Franco as food distribution
coordinator.
'A PAYCHECK AWAY'
It is not just in big cities that people have risen to the
challenge of hunger in a pandemic.
Schoolteacher Courtney Walker helps run a food pantry with
her family in Atwood, a village of about 1,000 in southern
Illinois. Walker said her pantry at Atwood First Baptist,
working with partners such as the Eastern Illinois Foodbank,
served about 60 families a month before the pandemic and more
than 100 by last summer.
Her husband Tim, a mechanic, said Atwood families regularly
drive 40 miles (64 km) to stock up at a full-service grocery
store on items they cannot obtain at their local Dollar General
store. People on fixed incomes in Atwood cannot always afford
the gasoline. The pandemic recession, Tim Walker said, revealed
how many were "a paycheck away from not being able to afford
three meals a day."
The Walkers started pre-packing boxes of food to limit
contacts that could have spread the coronavirus. They are eager
to return to allowing people to browse the pantry shelves as if
they were in a grocery store, which they say is more dignified.
But in Wisconsin, the Walworth County Food Pantry said it
will continue contactless delivery. Giving pre-packed boxes of
food to cars is more hygienic and efficient and requires fewer
volunteers than having people crowd in to indoor facilities,
employees said.
In Denver, the organization that runs one of the city's
largest pantries is calling for more direct cash payments from
the federal government to allow people to shop for themselves in
stores, moving away from a model that largely relies on food
that might otherwise go to waste being distributed to the needy
by food pantries.
"We'd like to cut ourselves out of the equation," said Teva
Sienicki, CEO of the Denver pantry organization Metro Caring.
The Biden administration's stimulus plan includes payments
of $1,400 for eligible Americans as well as periodic payments in
the second half of the year in the form of an expanded child tax
credit.
Sienicki said putting "cash in people's pockets" allows them
to buy items like diapers or toothpaste that are not covered by
food stamps.
Pantries such as Metro Caring's can support people after an
emergency, Sienicki said. But she questioned how efficiently,
effectively and fairly they can serve large numbers of people
who could take years to recover from the pandemic recession.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago and Donna
Bryson in Denver
Writing by Donna Bryson
Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Matthew Lewis)