Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lessons to be Learned: The Importance of Better Education for Better Democracies

01/24/2021 | 02:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, we celebrate the International Day of Education. Education is both a human right and a public good. The right to a quality education is not only an individual right. As affirmed by the 2019 Council Conclusions on Democracy, access to quality education is the best investment for the future, an indispensable medium for equal opportunities, growth and stability. It enhances interpersonal and intercultural understanding, drives social integration and represents one of the core instruments in the fight against hate speech, discrimination and intolerance. Education isa vital component in ensuring more resilient democracies as well as active civic participation in and beyond the electoral process. The right to a quality education is listed as one of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals, a codified set of objectives to which both the EU and Council of Europe subscribe. Both organisations firmly believe that better education builds better democracies, and we are proud to work alongside the Council of Europe to further this common endeavour.

Education plays a crucial role in preparing the next generations as custodians of democracy, but 2020 has proven to be a challenging year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Students all over the world have suffered the most from confinement and this has been a setback on the way to strengthen the right to a good education. All the old weaknesses have been exposed and new ones have emerged, with the most vulnerable children paying the price of inequality.

The EU is actively cooperating with its multilateral partners on this issue. With UNICEF, the European Union launched, back in September, the 'SOS education' campaign to call world leaders to act and bring back students safely to school.

The Council of Europe is also, of course, is an essential partner. Education for digital citizenship is at the top of the EU's agenda when it comes to education cooperation with the Council of Europe, to prepare democracies to face the new challenges of the digital age.

Our common objective is the responsible use of information technologies, especially with regard to civic engagement online. The EU Priorities for Cooperation with the Council of Europe 2020-2022recognise the importance of digital citizenship with respect to the risks arising from artificial intelligence and digital technologies, including their impact on human rights, the rule of law and democracy. Going forward, the EU hopes to implement the Digital Education Action Plan 2021-2027as well as European Democracy Action Planin close cooperation with the Council of Europe and in line with their standards in the field.

The EU strives to support the work of the Council of Europe when it comes to education. On 12 November 2020, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to establish the Observatory on History Teaching in Europe. The Observatory will collect and make available factual information on the state of history teaching in participating countries. There are currently seventeen participating countries, nine of which are EU member states.

2020 was a positive year for active EU engagement inside the Council of Europe bodies on other fronts too. Ms Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth attended the informal meeting of Ministers of Education of Member States to the European Cultural Convention in October 2020, where she actively participated in the drafting of a political declaration which dealt with strengthening democracy through education.

In 2021, the EU will continue this collaboration and work with the Council of Europe on other areas in the field of education, including the 'Democratic and Inclusive School Culture in Operation' programme, which promotes democratic citizenship in human rights education. It also intends to find synergies with the Council of Europe whilst implementing the Council conclusions on moving towards a vision of a European Education Area.

It is clear that there are great changes to how we approach education in the modern age, yet there are still many possibilities to further our collective work. To quote the words of Commissioner Gabriel herself: 'We should learn from this experience and seize the opportunity to continue to modernize our education systems and strengthen their resilience'.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 24 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 07:37:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:07aPolice to let protesting farmers into New Delhi on Republic Day - official
RE
10:04aUser Reports Indicate Reddit Is Having Problems - Downdetector
RE
09:53aTrump administration had no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan -White House
RE
09:25aAfter failed Carrefour bid, Couche-Tard seeks to reassure befuddled shareholders
RE
09:02aCASCADIA BLOCKCHAIN : Provides An Update on EBX
AQ
07:28aCanada's Trans Mountain pipeline sees fortunes shine after KXL's demise
RE
06:27aKuwait's emir reappoints PM to form new cabinet after parliament standoff
RE
06:18aUAE cabinet approves debt strategy to build local currency bond market
RE
06:06aCENTRAL BANK OF UNITED ARAB EMIRATES : CBUAE conducts cyberattack simulation on banking sector to boost the sector resilience
PU
05:45aBiden Team Promises New Look in Trade Policy
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Germany urges Taiwan to help ease auto chip shortage
2ASOS PLC : Asos is front-runner to buy Topshop brand, Sky News says
3China Is Joining the Global Push to Rein In Tech Giants
4New Zealand probes first 'probable' community COVID-19 case in months
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. : Bullish Stock Bets Explode as Major Indexes Repeatedly Set Records

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ